Constance “Connie” L. (Haines) DeFacis, 79, of Mifflinburg, went to be with her Lord at 4:55 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born April 3, 1942, in Beavertown, a daughter of the late George P. and Arie A. (Bickel) Haines.
Connie attended Mifflinburg High School and was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School.
She was employed at Par-Knit and Quaker Sewing Mills, Mifflinburg, and was a homemaker for many years.
Connie was a member of the Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren, Mifflinburg.
She enjoyed coloring, crafting, playing games, swimming, and spending time with her family.
Surviving are one son, Tony Sauers of Mifflinburg; one daughter, Jackie Trutt of Mifflinburg; six grandchildren, Lucretia Irvine, Bryan Fisher, Tony Sauers, Tia Harvey, and Kelsey Sauers; one stepgrandson, Dwayne McCarty; five great-grandchildren, Nicholas Irvine, Skylar Irvine, Willow Harvey, Braycen Harvey, and Finnley Sauers; one great-great-granddaughter, Lillianna Ulrich; three brothers, George, Kenneth, and Carl Haines; and one sister, Dorothy Strauser.
She was preceded in death by her companion, Vince Harris; and 12 brothers and sisters.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren, 46 Brethren Church Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Pastor Eric Reamer officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132, https://msfocus.org/.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.