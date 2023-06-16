Constance L. Wagner, 82, Millmont
Constance “Connie” L. Wagner, 82, of Millmont, entered into rest at 7:40 a.m., Friday, June 16, 2023, at her home.
She was born Jan. 4, 1941, in Danville, a daughter of the late Lee Franklin and Grace Naomi (Hollabaugh) Walter. On Sept. 21, 1958, in Lewisburg, she married Neil Cyrus Wagner, who preceded her in death in 1985.
Connie attended Lewisburg High School.
She was a member of the Christ’s United Lutheran Church, Millmont.
Connie enjoyed attending the Penns Creek Senior Center with her caregiver, Sharon, and participating in singing, crafts, bingo, coloring, and snacks.
She enjoyed picnics and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Connie’s family would like to thank her caregivers Sharon, Alecia, Kayla, and her granddaughter, Kyla.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Torey L. and Forrest Showalter of Millmont, and Nelia K. and Carl Jenkins of Muncy; seven grandchildren, Kyla R. Varney, Cain M. Showalter and his wife Kristen, Corrin R. Zechman and her husband Colby, Kalvin J. Showalter, Kristin E. Chisholm and her husband Jack, Nichole A. Stubbs and her husband Colby, and Keegan N. Jenkins; and nine great-grandchildren, Chloe, Hayden, and Leona Showalter, Layton and Rowan Varney, Cooper and Colson Zechman, and Emma and Connor Chisholm.
A memorial service will be conducted privately.
Memorial gifts may be made to either the Penns Creek Senior Center, 3551 Richard Road, Middleburg, PA 17842, or the Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Rd, Millmont, PA 17845.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
