Pennsylvania’s Primary Election will be held this May 18. In addition to the usual municipal races on the ballot, three proposed constitutional amendments will also be put before voters.
The first two ballot questions involve taking away powers from the executive branch — the sitting governor — and giving them to the Legislature, whose current members refuse to wear masks or follow science-based pandemic precautions. Tell me, what good would a 21-day emergency declaration, as proposed in this legislation, have made in controlling the coronavirus pandemic?
Would you entrust this to the same bunch of Republicans who currently control both the House and Senate and are among the highest paid and least productive state legislators in the entire country. This is bad.
The third ballot question involves amending the Pennsylvania Constitution by providing that equality of rights under the law shall not be denied because of an individual’s race or ethnicity. This is good.
In a Pennsylvania primary, all registered voters, including independents and other party members, can vote on the three proposed constitutional amendments. These voters could decide whether the amendment issues pass or not, because Democrats and Republicans are nearly equally represented.
This May 18, I hope you will join me in voting NO-NO-YES to the three ballot questions.
Nancy Chiswick,
State College