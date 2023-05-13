STATEWIDE

Supreme Court

(Vote for 1)

Democrats: Daniel McCaffery, Debbie Kunselman

Republicans: Patricia A. McCullough, Carolyn Carluccio.

Superior Court

(Vote for 2)

Democrats: Pat Dugan, Timika Lane, Jill Beck

Republicans: Maria Battista, Harry F. Small Jr.

Commonwealth Court

(Vote for 1)

Democrats: Matt Wolf, Bryan Neft.

Republicans: Josh Prince, Megan Martin

MONTOUR COUNTY

108th House District Special Election

Democrat: Trevor S. Finn

Republican: Michael Stender

Libertarian: Elijah Scretching

Commissioner

(Vote for 2)

Republicans: Rebecca Dressler, Stephen Humphries, Elizabeth A. Brown, Scott E. Lynn, Derl L. Reichard Jr.

Register of Wills/Recorder

(Vote for 1)

Republicans: Eric M. Truxell, Michelle Hunsinger

Danville Borough Council

First ward (Vote for 1)

Democrats: Tyler Patterson, Amber L. Neidig

Second ward (Vote for 1)

Republicans: Bonnie Trump, James Gregg

Fourth ward (Vote for 1)

Republicans: Rhea Wu, Michael Wert

Anthony Township Supervisor

6-year term (Vote for 1)

Republicans: Leroy Black, Gary L. Fogelman, Steven R. Goocey

Derry Township Supervisor

6-year term (Vote for 1)

Republicans: John Martz Sr., Ryan Densberger

Valley Township Supervisor

6-year term (Vote for 1)

Republicans: Larry Bloskey, Joshua M. Seidel

Danville Area School Board

4-Year term (Vote for 5)

Democrats/Republicans: Jennifer Crellin, Sandy Green, Kerry A. Hoffman, Derl Reichard, June Heeter, Tyler J. Garman, Wayne Brookhart.

2-year term (Vote for 3)

Democrats/Republicans: Samuel Sam Faulkner, Jennifer Crellin, Eli K. Dehart, Kerry A. Hoffman, Wayne Brookhart, Sandy Green, Shana Gross.

Warrior Run School District

4-year term (Vote for 2)

Democrats/Republicans: Aaron R. Milheim, Lisa M. Miller, Linda K. Shupp

NORTHUMBERLAND

108th House District Special Election

Democrat: Trevor S. Finn

Republican: Michael Stender

Libertarian: Elijah Scretching

Commissioner

(Vote for 2)

Democrats: Meghan Beck, Craig Fetterman

Republicans: Samuel Schiccatano, Vinny Clausi, Joseph. M. Klebon

District Judge, Sunbury

Democrats/Republicans: Benjamin Apfelbaum, Rachel Wiest Benner.

District Judge, Shamokin

Democrats: William Zalinski, John Gembic

Republicans: William Zalinski, John Gembic, John Simeone.

District Judge, Mount Carmel

Democrats/Republicans: William Cole, Justin Stelma

Lower Mahanoy Township Supervisor

6-year term (Vote for 1)

Republicans: Cyril T. Shaffer, Ricky Donald Spotts, Todd A. Schaffner

Mount Carmel Township Supervisor

(Vote for 1)

Republicans: Joseph Lapotsky, Rich Mychak

Zerbe Township Supervisor

6-year term (Vote for 1)

Democrats: Adam Taeschner, Clayton Bartholomew.

Delaware Township Supervisor

6-year term (Vote for 1)

Republicans: Andrew Hertzler, Gary A. Heater, David Smith

East Chillisquaque Supervisor

6-year term (Vote for 1)

Republicans: Mark A. Young, Travis Monk.

Point Township Supervisor

6-year term (Vote for 1)

Republicans: Clay Rowe, Earl W. Persing, Robert J. Recla.

Riverside Borough Council

4-year term (Vote for 3)

Republicans: Todd Deroba, Brian Whitenight, Stephen G. Wagner, Barb Kriner, April M. Shuman.

Rockefeller Township Supervisor

6-year term (Vote for 1)

Republicans: Skyler Herb, Paula J. Ross-Greco

Southern Columbia School Board

4-year term (Vote for 4)

Democrats: James E. Levan, Drew A. Hampton, Danny Jones, Brianna Maciejewski, Danielle Zeigler, Kendall L. Hayman

Republicans: Douglas Krum, James E. Levan, Drew A. Hampton, Danny Jones, Brianna Maciejewski, Danielle Zeigler, Kendall L. Hayman

Shikellamy School Board

4-year term (Vote for 5)

Democrats: Wendy K. Wiest, Slade Shreck, Leyna Kipp

Republicans: Lori Garman, Joe Stutzman, Julie A. Brosius, Slade Shreck, Wendy K. Wiest, Leyna Kipp.

Milton School Board

Region 2 (Vote for 2)

Democrats: Amy Waldron, Lara Dick, Jason Radel

Republicans: Lara Dick, Anthony David Beachel, Amy Waldron, Christine Rantz, Jason Radel.

Region 3 (Vote for 2)

Republicans: Kevin R. Fry, Eric D. Moser, Amy Hoey

Region 4 (Vote for 1)

Republicans: Ronald Neidig, Douglas C. Everitt

Danville Area School Board

4-Year term (Vote for 5)

Democrats/Republicans: Jennifer Crellin, Sandy Green, Kerry A. Hoffman, Derl Reichard, June Heeter, Tyler J. Garman, Wayne Brookhart.

2-year term (Vote for 3)

Democrats/Republicans: Samuel Sam Faulkner, Jennifer Crellin, Eli K. Dehart, Kerry A. Hoffman, Wayne Brookhart, Sandy Green, Shana Gross.

Shamokin Area School Board

4-year term (Vote for 5)

Democrats/Republicans: Rosalie M. Smoogen, William H. Krieger III, Ryan Mock, Marlana Graybush, Bob Getchey, Jeff Kashner, Stephen Cook, Tammy Rhodes, Charles H. Shuey

Warrior Run School Board

Region 1 (Vote for 1)

Republicans: Tamara K. Hoffman, Miranda E. Bailey

Region 2 (Vote for 1)

Republicans: Jennifer Rempe, Douglas Whitmoyer.

SNYDER COUNTY

Treasurer

(Vote for 1)

Republicans: Rylan Ebright, Larissa Hauck

Coroner

(Vote for 1)

Republicans: William D. Pheasant, Brian Barto

Midd-West School board

4-year term (Vote for 5)

Democrats: Erica Hood

Republicans: Victor L. Abate, Corey Smith, Terry L. Boonie, Julie Eriksson, Justin T. Haynes, Erica Hood.

Beaver Township Supervisor

6-year term (Vote for 1)

Republicans: William Wagner, T. Darin Sheaffer

Shamokin Dam Council

4-year term (Vote for 1)

Republicans: Donald E. Musser, Karen Roberts, David H. Sauers.

UNION COUNTY

District Attorney

(Vote for 1)

Republicans: Robyn Zenzinger, Brian L. Kerstetter

Buffalo Township Supervisor

6-year term (Vote for 1)

Republicans: Glenn Troup, Angela Kutruff, Haines

Hartley Township Supervisor

(Vote for 1)

Republicans: Rodney Kline, Earl Bingman

Lewis Township Supervisor

(Vote for 1)

Republicans: Donald G. Shively, Karen L. Watters

Mifflinburg Borough Council, West Ward

(Vote for 2)

Republicans: Matthew Wagner, Jarred Fry, Colbey Russell

Lewisburg Area School Board

Democrats: Ross Muir, Justin M. Madaus, Ashley Anne Grant, Cory Heath, Erin Jablonski, Jordan W. Fetzer.

Republicans: Ross Muir, Justin M. Madaus, Ashley Anne Grant, Cory Heath, Erin Jablonski, Jordan W. Fetzer, Laura E. Graver, Tera Unzicker-Fassero

Mifflinburg Area School Board

Region 1 (Vote for 2)

Republicans: Janell Weaver, Mindy Benfer, Joshua D. Moser

Region 2 (Vote for 2)

Republicans: Francis Gillott, Troy Zimmerman, Carl Andy Emery, Autumn Faust, Dennis W. Keiser

Region 3 (Vote for 1)

Republicans: Amy Wehr, Tyler Snook

Milton School Board

Region 3 (Vote for 2)

Republicans: Kevin R. Fry, Eric D. Moser, Amy Hoey

Warrior Run School Board

Region 1 (Vote for 1)

Republicans: Tamara K. Hoffman, Miranda E. Bailey

