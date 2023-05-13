STATEWIDE
Supreme Court
(Vote for 1)
Democrats: Daniel McCaffery, Debbie Kunselman
Republicans: Patricia A. McCullough, Carolyn Carluccio.
Superior Court
(Vote for 2)
Democrats: Pat Dugan, Timika Lane, Jill Beck
Republicans: Maria Battista, Harry F. Small Jr.
Commonwealth Court
(Vote for 1)
Democrats: Matt Wolf, Bryan Neft.
Republicans: Josh Prince, Megan Martin
MONTOUR COUNTY
108th House District Special Election
Democrat: Trevor S. Finn
Republican: Michael Stender
Libertarian: Elijah Scretching
Commissioner
(Vote for 2)
Republicans: Rebecca Dressler, Stephen Humphries, Elizabeth A. Brown, Scott E. Lynn, Derl L. Reichard Jr.
Register of Wills/Recorder
(Vote for 1)
Republicans: Eric M. Truxell, Michelle Hunsinger
Danville Borough Council
First ward (Vote for 1)
Democrats: Tyler Patterson, Amber L. Neidig
Second ward (Vote for 1)
Republicans: Bonnie Trump, James Gregg
Fourth ward (Vote for 1)
Republicans: Rhea Wu, Michael Wert
Anthony Township Supervisor
6-year term (Vote for 1)
Republicans: Leroy Black, Gary L. Fogelman, Steven R. Goocey
Derry Township Supervisor
6-year term (Vote for 1)
Republicans: John Martz Sr., Ryan Densberger
Valley Township Supervisor
6-year term (Vote for 1)
Republicans: Larry Bloskey, Joshua M. Seidel
Danville Area School Board
4-Year term (Vote for 5)
Democrats/Republicans: Jennifer Crellin, Sandy Green, Kerry A. Hoffman, Derl Reichard, June Heeter, Tyler J. Garman, Wayne Brookhart.
2-year term (Vote for 3)
Democrats/Republicans: Samuel Sam Faulkner, Jennifer Crellin, Eli K. Dehart, Kerry A. Hoffman, Wayne Brookhart, Sandy Green, Shana Gross.
Warrior Run School District
4-year term (Vote for 2)
Democrats/Republicans: Aaron R. Milheim, Lisa M. Miller, Linda K. Shupp
NORTHUMBERLAND
108th House District Special Election
Democrat: Trevor S. Finn
Republican: Michael Stender
Libertarian: Elijah Scretching
Commissioner
(Vote for 2)
Democrats: Meghan Beck, Craig Fetterman
Republicans: Samuel Schiccatano, Vinny Clausi, Joseph. M. Klebon
District Judge, Sunbury
Democrats/Republicans: Benjamin Apfelbaum, Rachel Wiest Benner.
District Judge, Shamokin
Democrats: William Zalinski, John Gembic
Republicans: William Zalinski, John Gembic, John Simeone.
District Judge, Mount Carmel
Democrats/Republicans: William Cole, Justin Stelma
Lower Mahanoy Township Supervisor
6-year term (Vote for 1)
Republicans: Cyril T. Shaffer, Ricky Donald Spotts, Todd A. Schaffner
Mount Carmel Township Supervisor
(Vote for 1)
Republicans: Joseph Lapotsky, Rich Mychak
Zerbe Township Supervisor
6-year term (Vote for 1)
Democrats: Adam Taeschner, Clayton Bartholomew.
Delaware Township Supervisor
6-year term (Vote for 1)
Republicans: Andrew Hertzler, Gary A. Heater, David Smith
East Chillisquaque Supervisor
6-year term (Vote for 1)
Republicans: Mark A. Young, Travis Monk.
Point Township Supervisor
6-year term (Vote for 1)
Republicans: Clay Rowe, Earl W. Persing, Robert J. Recla.
Riverside Borough Council
4-year term (Vote for 3)
Republicans: Todd Deroba, Brian Whitenight, Stephen G. Wagner, Barb Kriner, April M. Shuman.
Rockefeller Township Supervisor
6-year term (Vote for 1)
Republicans: Skyler Herb, Paula J. Ross-Greco
Southern Columbia School Board
4-year term (Vote for 4)
Democrats: James E. Levan, Drew A. Hampton, Danny Jones, Brianna Maciejewski, Danielle Zeigler, Kendall L. Hayman
Republicans: Douglas Krum, James E. Levan, Drew A. Hampton, Danny Jones, Brianna Maciejewski, Danielle Zeigler, Kendall L. Hayman
Shikellamy School Board
4-year term (Vote for 5)
Democrats: Wendy K. Wiest, Slade Shreck, Leyna Kipp
Republicans: Lori Garman, Joe Stutzman, Julie A. Brosius, Slade Shreck, Wendy K. Wiest, Leyna Kipp.
Milton School Board
Region 2 (Vote for 2)
Democrats: Amy Waldron, Lara Dick, Jason Radel
Republicans: Lara Dick, Anthony David Beachel, Amy Waldron, Christine Rantz, Jason Radel.
Region 3 (Vote for 2)
Republicans: Kevin R. Fry, Eric D. Moser, Amy Hoey
Region 4 (Vote for 1)
Republicans: Ronald Neidig, Douglas C. Everitt
Danville Area School Board
4-Year term (Vote for 5)
Democrats/Republicans: Jennifer Crellin, Sandy Green, Kerry A. Hoffman, Derl Reichard, June Heeter, Tyler J. Garman, Wayne Brookhart.
2-year term (Vote for 3)
Democrats/Republicans: Samuel Sam Faulkner, Jennifer Crellin, Eli K. Dehart, Kerry A. Hoffman, Wayne Brookhart, Sandy Green, Shana Gross.
Shamokin Area School Board
4-year term (Vote for 5)
Democrats/Republicans: Rosalie M. Smoogen, William H. Krieger III, Ryan Mock, Marlana Graybush, Bob Getchey, Jeff Kashner, Stephen Cook, Tammy Rhodes, Charles H. Shuey
Warrior Run School Board
Region 1 (Vote for 1)
Republicans: Tamara K. Hoffman, Miranda E. Bailey
Region 2 (Vote for 1)
Republicans: Jennifer Rempe, Douglas Whitmoyer.
SNYDER COUNTY
Treasurer
(Vote for 1)
Republicans: Rylan Ebright, Larissa Hauck
Coroner
(Vote for 1)
Republicans: William D. Pheasant, Brian Barto
Midd-West School board
4-year term (Vote for 5)
Democrats: Erica Hood
Republicans: Victor L. Abate, Corey Smith, Terry L. Boonie, Julie Eriksson, Justin T. Haynes, Erica Hood.
Beaver Township Supervisor
6-year term (Vote for 1)
Republicans: William Wagner, T. Darin Sheaffer
Shamokin Dam Council
4-year term (Vote for 1)
Republicans: Donald E. Musser, Karen Roberts, David H. Sauers.
UNION COUNTY
District Attorney
(Vote for 1)
Republicans: Robyn Zenzinger, Brian L. Kerstetter
Buffalo Township Supervisor
6-year term (Vote for 1)
Republicans: Glenn Troup, Angela Kutruff, Haines
Hartley Township Supervisor
(Vote for 1)
Republicans: Rodney Kline, Earl Bingman
Lewis Township Supervisor
(Vote for 1)
Republicans: Donald G. Shively, Karen L. Watters
Mifflinburg Borough Council, West Ward
(Vote for 2)
Republicans: Matthew Wagner, Jarred Fry, Colbey Russell
Lewisburg Area School Board
Democrats: Ross Muir, Justin M. Madaus, Ashley Anne Grant, Cory Heath, Erin Jablonski, Jordan W. Fetzer.
Republicans: Ross Muir, Justin M. Madaus, Ashley Anne Grant, Cory Heath, Erin Jablonski, Jordan W. Fetzer, Laura E. Graver, Tera Unzicker-Fassero
Mifflinburg Area School Board
Region 1 (Vote for 2)
Republicans: Janell Weaver, Mindy Benfer, Joshua D. Moser
Region 2 (Vote for 2)
Republicans: Francis Gillott, Troy Zimmerman, Carl Andy Emery, Autumn Faust, Dennis W. Keiser
Region 3 (Vote for 1)
Republicans: Amy Wehr, Tyler Snook
Milton School Board
Region 3 (Vote for 2)
Republicans: Kevin R. Fry, Eric D. Moser, Amy Hoey
Warrior Run School Board
Region 1 (Vote for 1)
Republicans: Tamara K. Hoffman, Miranda E. Bailey