Statewide
U.S. Senator
John Fetterman, Democrat
Mehmet Oz, Republican
Eric Gerhardt, Libertarian
Richard L. Weiss, Green Party
Daniel Wassmer, Keytone
Governor and Lt. Governor
Josh Shapiro (governor) and Austin Davies (lt. governor), Democrat
Douglas W. Mastriano (governor) and Carrie Lewis DelRosso (lt. governor), Republican
Matt Hackenberg (governor) and Tim McMaster (lt. governor), Libertarian
Christina DiGiulio (governor) and Michael Badges-Canning (lt. governor), Green Party
Joe Soloskis (governor) and Nichole Shultz (lt. governor0, Keystone)
MonTour County
US Congress, 9th District
Amanda R. Waldman, Democrat
Dan Meuser, Republican
Northumberland County
State House, 107th District
Ryan Mock, Democrat
Joanne Stehr, Republican
Snyder County
Union County
US Congress, 15th District
Mike Molesevich, Democrat
Glenn GT Thompson, Republican
State House, 76th District
Denis Maris, Democrat
Stephanie Borowicz, Republican