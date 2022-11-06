Statewide

U.S. Senator

John Fetterman, Democrat

Mehmet Oz, Republican

Eric Gerhardt, Libertarian

Richard L. Weiss, Green Party

Daniel Wassmer, Keytone

Governor and Lt. Governor

Josh Shapiro (governor) and Austin Davies (lt. governor), Democrat

Douglas W. Mastriano (governor) and Carrie Lewis DelRosso (lt. governor), Republican

Matt Hackenberg (governor) and Tim McMaster (lt. governor), Libertarian

Christina DiGiulio (governor) and Michael Badges-Canning (lt. governor), Green Party

Joe Soloskis (governor) and Nichole Shultz (lt. governor0, Keystone)

MonTour County

US Congress, 9th District

Amanda R. Waldman, Democrat

Dan Meuser, Republican

Northumberland County

State House, 107th District

Ryan Mock, Democrat

Joanne Stehr, Republican

Snyder County

Union County

US Congress, 15th District

Mike Molesevich, Democrat

Glenn GT Thompson, Republican

State House, 76th District

Denis Maris, Democrat

Stephanie Borowicz, Republican

