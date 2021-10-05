The Daily Item
Evangelical Community Hospital is holding its annual Cookin’ Men event on Oct. 21, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg.
Local celebrity men will come together to “turn up the heat” on breast cancer awareness by creating culinary delights for people to enjoy while raising funds to support The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health. Join the Valley’s celebrity chefs as they don aprons to create dishes ranging from appetizers, to entrees, to desserts. Weis Markets is the grand sponsor of this year’s event.
Tickets can be purchased starting October 1, 2021, by calling 570-522-4852. To allow for safe attendance, participation is limited to 250. Ticket cost $50 each and buyers must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Tickets are not refundable, but are transferrable with prior notification.
A fan favorite contest will be held with voting taking place prior to the event. To vote on a fan favorite, voters can visit www.evanhospital.com/cookinmen decide on the amount of gift and click on the name of a favorite chef. The top chef contest ends at noon on Oct. 21, 2021. The chef who raises the most money will receive the honorary title of “Top Chef” at the event and be presented with the coveted Pink Whisk award.
All of the fan favorite contest votes, specifically the event proceeds, will benefit the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health to ensure that all women in the region have access to the most advanced screening and diagnostic breast imaging studies, research trials, education, navigation, and support services.
In addition to the pre-event contest, attendees will be asked to vote for their favorite dish by sampling all of the entries and casting their vote. An award will also be given to the chef who receives the most votes for representing the “pinkest enthusiasm” at the event. The winners will be announced at the end of the evening.
The Center for Breast Health, located at 210 JPM Road, Lewisburg, has a dedicated team of specialists who provide comprehensive screenings, diagnosis, and treatment for women. The Center includes a navigation program for patients to aid in understanding their path of care and making sure they are following the path for the most optimal outcome. After diagnosis, the Center offers survivors support through clinics, programs, and one-on-one attention with professionals who are trained to understand the psychological, physical, emotional, and social effects of a cancer diagnosis.
October is a special month of breast cancer focus — a time of collaboration when national public service organizations, professional medical associations, and government agencies come together to promote breast cancer awareness, share information on the disease, and provide greater access to services. Most importantly, the month reminds women to take control of their health by scheduling a yearly mammogram starting at the age of 40 to increase the chances of early detection of breast cancers.