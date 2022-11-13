Freddi Carlip
On the Scene
I smiled as I arrived at the Rusty Rail on Thursday evening, Oct. 27. After three years I was again On the Scene for Cookin’ Men. This delicious event is held to raise funds for Evangelical Hospital’s Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.
I was welcomed by Wade Barren who gave me my press badge and the list of all the “chefs” and their offerings. Wade introduced me to his wife, Debra Barren, who was assisting him.
The Rusty Rail rooms used for the event were awash in pink, the signature color of Breast Cancer month held each October.
It was a delight to see Lewisburg mayor Kendy Alvarez with her sous chef, WNEP’s Nikki Krize. I enjoyed sampling their Trinidadian street food — Phoulorie and Saheena with mango and tamarind chutney. Yum!
The Daily Item’s table was being set up by the Packer House’s Nicole Garman and Katie Gaugler. DI Publisher Fred Scheller, with his wife, Joanne Arbogast, were greeting everyone who stopped by for a taste of their pumpkin-spice cookies.
I haven’t seen Julie Hagenbuch since last December. She was on the scene with Juliana Brafa. They were loving their first Cookin’ Men and dressed up for the occasion.
Stacey and Domenico Napoli of Isabella were busy at their table putting the final touches on their goat cheese and fig crostini with balsamic glaze. They introduced me to Jim Snyder and Peg McCautland. Peg was visiting from Boston and happy to be at Cookin’ Men, sampling all of the delectable delights.
Dominico’s sister, Simona Lovik, and I spent a few minutes catching up. It’s been ages since we’ve seen each other. I said Hi to Curtis Barrick, Sabra Karr, Judi Karr, Virginia (Ginny) Kessler, Amanda Kessler, Brenda Fisher, Jody Geise, Jan and Mike Roberts, Donna Schuck, and Bernadine Richard.
The guests were sampling food, meeting and greeting, and enjoying an adult beverage, soft drink, or flavored water. The energy level at Rusty Rail was soaring.
Evangelical’s CEO Kendra Aucker was all smiles seeing how excited everyone was to be at Cookin’ men. We had a nice chat. Same with Evan’s Deanna Hollenbach, PR and communications manager. She mentioned that it was great seeing me out and about again. I agree Dee!
It was Girls Night Out for Toni Paul, Kim Benner, Ginny Forbes, and Heidi Welsh, co-workers at Jersey Shore State Bank. It was Couples Night out for Marcia and Matt Burk and Elaine and Mark Cole of Lewisburg.
The World Series and the Eagles were the big topic for the Miller Center’s Drew Kelly and Sunbury Broadcasting’s Roger Haddon. Of course your On the Scene reporter joined in. We had a fun time talking about our teams.
Borscht is a back-to-my-roots food and I loved tasting GSV Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Garrett’s version. The borscht recalled memories of my Bubbie (grandmom).Bob was ably assisted by his wife, Alice Anne Schwab.
Dr. Malcolm Marfan and Dr. Germaine Marfan told me how much they were enjoying Cookin’ Men. The Marfans are doctors at Evangelical. Alison Patterson and Megan Adams told me they were attending their first Cookin’ Men. All of the first-timers said that they’re looking forward to the 2023 event.
Evan’s Kathryn Giorgini and Kathy Sosnoski were dressed for Halloween as witches, sporting pink and black striped witches’ tights and witches’ hats. Their pierogies were delish. I wasn’t able to sample every dish, but those I did were wonderful. Geisinger’s Matt Walsh and Matt van Leeuwe served heaping bowls of meatball minestrone soup. I pictured myself having some in front of a roaring fire, warm and cozy indoors, as the snowflakes fell. They had recipe cards available.
I talked with Liz Burkholder who is a breast-cancer survivor. She is very grateful for Cookin’ Men and the funds it raises for breast cancer. Liz’s husband, Paul Burkholder, of Furmano Foods, served smoked brisket in Rusty Rail Fog Monster IPA, served over confit mushroom and white-bean puree. So good!
I was happy to see Patti Urosevich who was with Dottie Douglas. Patti and Dottie were having a lot of fun tasting the vast array of scrumptious samplings.
Cookin’ Men raised over $63,000 — a record — for the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health. The honor of Top Chef was shared by Paul John, Jr. and brother Eric John, Rusty Rail Brewing, who raised $7,745.00. Tom Colicchio and Padma Lakshmi would be proud.
Kenneth and Corey Jusko, of Quantum Imaging won both favorite dish and best flair. Their tent was covered in pink and featured a disco ball. Their winning dish, homemade apple strudel with salted caramel ice cream, was a delicious way to end a delightful evening.
What a joy to be back at Cookin’ Men (and women). An enthusiastic round of applause to all who made this superb event possible.
My compliments to the chefs…
Until next time...
Look for Freddi Carlip, of Lewisburg, at coming “scenes.” She can be reached by e-mail at onthescenefsc@gmail.com