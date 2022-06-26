With summer weather here, it’s the perfect time to escape and cool off in one of central Pennsylvania’s lakes.
Most of the lakes are in state parks, and there are a few rules for swimmers there:
- Soft water toys, like inner tubes, noodles and air mattresses, are allowed
- Children ages 10 or younger must be joined by someone at least 14 years old
- Pets are not allowed in swimming areas
Here’s a closer look at some of the lakes the region has to offer:
Bald Eagle State Park
Bald Eagle State Park in Centre County has an Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible 1,200-foot-long sand and turf beach with a swimming area.
When: The swimming area is open from 8 a.m. to sunset from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Other amenities: Playground, changing rooms, restrooms and parking
Location: 149 Main Park Road, Howard, PA 16841
Black Moshannon State ParkBlack Moshannon State Park, also in Centre County, but in Philipsburg, also offers an ADA-accessible sand beach to its lake swimming area.
When: The swimming area is open from 8 a.m. to sunset from mid-May through mid-September.
Location: 4216 Beaver Road, Philipsburg, PA 16866
Canoe Creek State ParkIf you’re in the Hollidaysburg area, in Blair County, Canoe Creek State Park’s lake area includes a sand beach.
There is a lap lane marked by buoys.
When: The swimming area is open from 8 a.m. to sunset from late May to September.
Other amenities: Snack bar and bathhouse with showers and dressing rooms
Location: 205 Canoe Creek Road, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
Greenwood Furnace State ParkIf you’re in the area checking out historic iron-making, Greenwood Furnace State Park offers a 300-foot sand beach leading to its lake swimming area in which you can cool off.
When: The swimming area is open from 8 a.m. to sunset from late May to mid-September.
Other amenities: Nearby shower house, dressing area and snack bar
Location: 15795 Greenwood Road, Huntingdon, PA 16652
Poe Valley State ParkSet on 620 acres, Poe Valley State Park also has a swimming beach, with water at 5 feet at its deepest point.
When: The swimming area is open from 8 a.m. to sunset from late May to early September.
Other amenities: Nearby food, refreshment and watercraft concession
Location: 136 Poe Valley Road, Penn Township, PA 176832
R.B. Winter State ParkOver in Hartley Township, the Raymond B. Winter State Park is also home to a 300-foot swimming beach.
When: The swimming area is open from 8 a.m. to sunset from late May to mid-September.
Other amenities: Restrooms, dressing facilities, beach volleyball court, children’s play area
Location: 17215 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844
Whipple Dam State ParkWhipple Dam State Park in Huntingdon County offers a 300-foot sand beach to a lake complete with scenic views.
When: The swimming area is open from 8 a.m to sunset from late May to mid-September.
Other amenities: Dressing room, beach volleyball court, boat rental
Location: 3746 Laurel Run Road, Petersburg, PA 16669
Stay protected from the sun
If you’re headed to a lake, don’t forget the sunscreen — but if you’re in need, the state parks have you covered.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources this summer expanded a program that offers free sunscreen for visitors at state park beaches and pools.
The dispensers, which provide 30+ SPF BrightGuard sunscreen, are at 33 parks, including Bald Eagle, Black Moshannon, Canoe Creek, Greenwood Furnace and Poe Valley.
“Protection from ultraviolet rays is critical as the weather warms and we spend more time outdoors,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a statement. “... We want to promote safe outdoor activity and remind outdoors enthusiasts that more than 8,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer each day.”