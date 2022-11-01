Cora C. Galbraith, 84, of Smokehouse Lane, Shamokin Dam, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
She was born April 11, 1938, at home, a daughter of the late Eugene and Sarah (Bollinger) Cannon. She was married to Gilbert J. Galbraith who survives.
Cora was employed at the Milton shoe factory, Furman’s Cannery and later, Penn Lutheran Village. She was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
Cora loved country music and traveling to Nashville. She spent her time doing Search-A-Word, playing Monopoly and card games including UNO and Phase Ten. Her greatest joy was going to flea markets.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Galbraith is survived by her three sons and two daughters-in-law, Gary and Brenda Galbraith of Middleburg, Barry Galbraith of Selinsgrove, Michael and Deb Galbraith of Sunbury; six grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, James and John Cannon; and three sisters, Gladys Veley, Ruth Auman and Tess Weidmann.
Friends and family are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ronald Murphy officiating.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.