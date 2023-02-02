Cora Mae Rorke, of Second Street, Northumberland, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at age 100.
She was born Aug. 26, 1922, in Northumberland, the daughter of Lester (former PRR Yardmaster) and Esther Dunham.
Cora attended Northumberland public schools, graduating in 1940. She was the oldest surviving member of her class. She attended Sunbury Beauty School, but became a telephone operator at Bell Telephone, Sunbury for over 30 years.
Her husband, James, became Postmaster of Northumberland; they were happily married for over 30 years until his death in 1977.
Cora was a warm and loving woman who also was smart and quick witted. She laughed easily and was kind to everyone she met. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Cora is survived by her son, James Thorpe Rorke Jr., Alexandria, Va.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, followed by funeral services at 11 with Rev. Karla Leiby officiating.
Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made in Cora's memory to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.