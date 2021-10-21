Cora S. Stoltzfus, 78, of Fredericksburg, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare in Wooster, Ohio.
She was born Dec. 21, 1942, in Enon Valley, Pa., to the late Steve and Lydia Hostetler. She married Amos Stoltzfus Jr. on Nov. 12, 1964. He died May 16, 2017.
Cora attended Mennonite Christian Assembly in Fredericksburg.
She is survived by children, Sadie (Dwight) Dauberman and Lydia (John) Hancock, both of Middleburg, Pa., Sarah (Marvin) Shirk of Fredericksburg and Michael (Lexa) Stoltzfus of Freeburg, Pa.; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara (Henry) Yoder, Frannie (Rudy) Hostetler and Katie (Reid) Hannon; and brothers, Michael (Catherine), Eli (Martha), Mose (Sarah), Steven (Mary), Jesse (Emma) and John (Peggy).
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Steven; grandsons, Keith and Joshua; two brothers, and a sister.
Friends can call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Mennonite Christian Assembly, 10664 Fryburg Road, Fredericksburg, and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, with the funeral services beginning at 10 a.m. with pastors Dave Swartzentruber and Joe Hostetler officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.