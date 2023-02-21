Ever since the first coronary bypass surgeries were performed 50 years ago, surgeons have been improving upon ways to keep blood flowing through our hearts — primarily with coronary artery bypass and valve surgeries.
With a coronary artery bypass, an artery from inside the patient’s chest wall and a segment of a superficial vein from the patient’s leg are used as the new replacement vessels, said Dr. Mark Osevala, Heart and Vascular Institute, UPMC in North Central Pa.
“After the middle of the chest is opened, the patient is placed on the heart-lung bypass machine and the beating heart is temporarily stopped,” Osevala said. “While the heart is still, the harvested artery and veins are sutured to the coronary (heart) arteries, downstream from significant blockages.”
The new vessels bypass the blockages allowing blood to reach the heart muscle, which can perform its function of pumping blood to our entire body, he said.
“Stents and cardiac surgery to do bypasses are really complementary techniques,” said Dr. John Conte, chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Geisinger. “The goal of the operation is to improve the blood supply through the native coronaries by either putting a stent in and kind of crushing the disease into the wall with the stent, or constructing a bypass so the blood flow goes around the blockage. What technique gets used, in many ways, is like real estate. It’s about location, location, location.”
The blockages often develop because of major risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol and lipid abnormalities, cigarette smoking and obesity, he said. Those blockages, untreated, can lead to a heart attack,
“And so the goal is to identify where those blockages are and to come up with a plan to use a combination of arteries and things to reroute the blood around the blockages,” Conte said. “In its simplistic, most pure form, that’s what we do. We reroute blood, and we use arteries and veins to do it.”
Coronary valve problems can involve sticking or leaking.
The four valves in the human heart are the mitral, tricuspid, pulmonary, and aortic, Osevala said. In normal cardiac function the valves open and close in a perfectly timed and coordinated sequence.
“Sustaining efficient circulation of blood through our lungs and entire body is dependent on structurally sound and properly functioning heart valves,” he said. “Heart valves that develop stenosis (stiffness, non-pliable) or regurgitation (leaking) will result in inefficient function, damage, and possible heart failure over time, if not treated.”
Troublesome valves can be replaced or repaired, but repairs have become the favored option, partly because of a shift away from traditional open cardiac surgery to trans-catheter valve surgery, Conte said. There, cardiologists and surgeons work together without opening up the chest.
“Repairing a valve is really using sutures and other materials to restore the valve to its normal form and function, as best we can,” Conte said. “If we can’t do that then we would go and replace it, either with a tissue valve or a mechanical valve.”
A tissue valve is made out of biological material from cows or pigs. Mechanical valves are metal devices.
“The big difference, I would say, is that a mechanical valve requires blood thinners and a biological valve doesn’t require blood thinners for life, even though we often will use them after surgery for a couple of months, and then we’d put patients on an aspirin for life,” Conte said.
The drawback with tissue valves is that they can wear out in 20 or so years.
“So when we look at a patient who has a valve problem, we ask the question, ‘What’s the best long-term option for this patient?’ and everybody’s a little bit different,” Conte said. “We have to figure out, based on the pre-operative studies, what the options are for repairing or replacing the valve, and finding out from the patient, based on lifestyle, other diseases, and many other factors, what the best approach is for them so that we can get them to return to a situation where the valve allows one-way flow under normal pressure and competence, or no leaking, at the other end of it.”
“Valve surgery can be performed through a variety of chest incisions, depending on individual patient needs, preferences and safety profile,” Osevala said. “Smaller, less invasive incisions can be quite suitable and allow for quicker healing and recovery time. The operation requires using the heart-lung bypass machine, temporarily stopping the beating heart, completing the repair or replacement of the diseased valve or valves, and standard closing techniques.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com