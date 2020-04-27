Schools, businesses and churches closed. Towns warned of violating state and federal quarantine mandates. Death tolls mounted.
Local nurses rushed to aid overwhelmed hospitals in urban hotspots. Rural doctors fell ill. Emergency hospitals opened.
The Spanish Flu spread through the Valley in the fall of 1918 and persisted well into the new year. Headlines from 102 years ago in some ways mirror those published about today’s novel coronavirus, though the death toll a century ago was far more severe.
“Town Schools and Churches Will Close,” The Lewisburg Journal announced Oct. 4, 1918. The Lewisburg Saturday News published a collection of headlines reflective of the times on Oct. 19, 1918: “Ban on Lewisburg Ice Cream Parlors,” “Lewisburg Sabbath Services Still Under Ban,” “All Funerals to be Private.”
“Health Board Orders Strict Quarantine,” Mount Carmel Item, Oct. 5, 1918, coupled with a story about obeying health regulations, remaining calm and tips to stay healthy.
In a story headlined by the cancelation of the Milton Fair, The Miltonian of Oct. 10, 1918, wrote: “Almost like a town under enemy siege, Milton was closed up tight on Saturday by the order of the State Department of Health, supplemented by the action of the local Health Board. Every saloon shut its doors at midnight, Friday, the picture theatres sealed their doors and every church in the borough was silent on Sunday.”
Local reports of illness and death mounted at the start of October during the second of three waves of illness in the U.S. — the deadliest of the waves, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It began with death notices of hometown soldiers contracting the flu domestically in wartime barracks.
Before long, the papers wrote daily for weeks about flu killing local citizens. Often, the ages were of folks in their 20s or 30s. Entire families were stricken. Addresses of quarantined homes and names of those living inside were published. Parents and children, sometimes both, died.
The Mount Carmel Item reported a borough mill began building caskets due to a shortage. Twenty people died in Shamokin one day alone and most editions of the Item that month told of deaths in surrounding towns and townships. The paper also reported an estimated 1 million tons of anthracite coal production were lost to Spanish Flu in October as it spread through the mining communities.
The Selinsgrove Time-Tribune reported the flu was held in check in Selinsgrove. Other parts of Snyder County weren’t as fortunate. Beavertown had 125 cases as of Oct. 17, the paper reported, with multiple deaths. On Oct. 31, more than 500 cases and many deaths were reported in Middleburg. Mount Pleasant Mills had two physicians. Both fell ill to the flu, according to the paper.
The Danville Morning News on Dec. 3, 1918, reported a combined 52 people died in Montour County in October and November either of the flu or pneumonia, about half of which occurred at the state hospital.
Older persons, especially those with preexisting conditions, are currently at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19, CDC data shows. In 1918, the Spanish Flu attacked children and young adults.
Marie Pizzorno is a biology professor at Bucknell University. She’s trained in molecular virology and taught courses on the history of microbiology. Spanish Flu triggered an over-response in the immune systems of young people, a signal that perhaps a similar virus spread previously among those who aged into the nation’s older population in 1918 and built up their immunity, Pizzorno said.
“It’s not the virus directly killing them, it’s their body’s response to the virus,” Pizzorno said, adding that the novel coronavirus isn’t creating such a response nearly as often. “You were wiping out people between 20 and 40. That’s your workforce. If you’re losing that chunk, you can imagine how devastating it can be.”
Jake Wynn, a historian at the National Museum of Civil War Medicine, studied the flu’s impact across the anthracite coal region. He called October 1918 one of the most “brutal months” in Pennsylvania’s history. Wynn estimated between 40,000 and 50,000 people died of the flu and pneumonia. Philadelphia was at the epicenter but death stretched across the commonwealth.
“Many people died essentially drowning in their own lungs,” Wynn said.
All told, the pandemic killed an estimated 675,000 nationwide and 50 million globally, according to CDC.
As quickly as Spanish Flu spread it appeared to dissipate in late October. Before month’s end, newspapers in the Valley began to tell of the end of the pandemic as the numbers of new cases declined. It was premature.
The flu persisted into 1919 and even as restrictions eased, people continued to fall ill and die. In late October and November, publishers printed warnings from doctors and health officials about being too lax in easing restrictions on mass public gatherings.
“Where churches and schools have been closed during the epidemic of influenza great care should be practiced at the time of removing restrictions,” B. Franklin Royer, acting state Health Commissioner wrote in The Mount Carmel Item.
The Daily Item on Nov. 12, 1918, wrote about 70 homes under quarantine in Sunbury at the time including two new cases. The quarantine lifted after about five weeks. However, the paper printed a message of caution: students living in infected homes should wait an unspecified period of time before returning to school.
“The serious influenza outbreak through Snyder and Union counties is declining steadily. The epidemic is believed checked in Union County, but in some section son Snyder County the ravages of the disease continue rather dangerous,” one short story read on Nov. 12, 1918.
Dr. Stanley Martin, Geisinger director of infectious diseases, said the COVID-19 pandemic “clearly isn’t going to stack up to something like Spanish Flu.” But, he warned, since the coronavirus is new potential existing immunity isn’t yet known.
“As a society, we certainly survived the Spanish influenza of 1918 and had grown into one of the more robust and healthy societies in the world,” Martin said before remarking on the current pandemic. “This is going to be a challenge for us for some time. There’s no reason to believe we’re not going to overcome it.”