Pennsylvania’s new COVID-19 case count remained level on Friday with the Department of Health registering 1,007 new cases statewide.
The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped to 1,137, the lowest since Oct. 7, 2020. Friday marked the fourth day in a row with between 900 and 1,150 new cases.
Statewide, there were 24 more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus. There have been 144 deaths statewide from COVID over the past four days.
In the Valley, there were 11 new cases: Seven in Northumberland and four in Union. There were no new cases in Montour or Snyder counties. It was the third time in four days with no new cases in Snyder County.
The state did not register any COVID-related deaths in the Valley in its latest release, the fourth day in a row without a local death linked to the virus.
Statewide percent positive test rate decreased to 3.8 percent this week, the sixth week in a row the positive rate has decreased.
HospitalsThe number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania dropped by 45 in Friday’s report. There were 1,107 people hospitalized across Pennsylvania as of noon Friday, including 278 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 21, and 162 were being treated on ventilators, down 10.
Hospitalizations were at their lowest point since late October 2020, according to state data.
In the Valley, there were 49 patients hospitalized according to state data, Even with Thursday’s report. There were 35 patients at Geisinger in Danville, four at Geisinger-Shamokin and 10 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Eighteen patients were being treated in the ICU, up four — 12 in Danville, five at Evangelical and one at Shamokin — and six patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators, down one.
VaccinesThe state administered 65,571 COVID vaccine doses on Thursday. More than 4.6 million Pennsylvanians were fully vaccinated including 71,258 in the Valley. More than 10.4 million vaccine doses have been administered.
According to the CDC, 57.6 percent of Pennsylvanians have received a first dose of COVID vaccine, while 53.1 percent of state residents were fully vaccinated. Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all states with total doses administered. More than 70 percent of adults 18 and older have received their first dose.
Nursing homesAs of noon Friday, there have been 2,209 cases at 35 long-term care facilities across the Valley. There have been 326 deaths linked to COVID-19 at the local facilities, including 219 in Northumberland County. There were no new cases in local nursing homes in the latest data released from the state.
The state does not report active cases, only the cumulative totals for each county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident and 74 staff cases. In Northumberland County, there have been 1,061 resident cases and another 268 staff cases.
In Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 while 272 residents and 56 staffers have been positive in Union County.
Prisons and state centersThere were three active cases combined at federal prisons in Union County and the state prison in Northumberland County as of noon Friday, level with Thursday’s reports.
One active case remains at USP-Lewisburg, the only case at the four federal prisons in Union County. There were no other active cases in the four prisons, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
As of Friday morning, 411 inmates and 1,163 staffers are vaccinated at USP-Allenwood and 211 inmates and 505 staffers at USP-Lewisburg are vaccinated according to the BOP, an increase of five staffers in the most recent release.
At SCI-Coal Township, there was one inmate and one staff case at the prison, the same number as the previous three days. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were less than five active cases reported at the Selinsgrove State Center, including active cases among staffers and residents receiving services. Fewer than five clients receiving services have died from COVID-19 at the facility. The state Department of Human Services does not report exact figures if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 103 resident cases and 252 staff cases at the Center.
There were also less than five staff cases at the Danville State Hospital and no client cases. Fewer than five clients have died at the facility due to COVID-19.