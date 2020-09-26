The State Department of Health announced another 1,029 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 30 additional cases across the Valley. The largest increase locally is in Northumberland County, where there are 13 new cases and three additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
The 1,029 cases statewide marked the sixth day in a row with at least 800 new cases. Of that total, there were 13 new cases in Northumberland County, eight in Union County, seven in Snyder County. There are also two new cases in Montour County. The largest increase statewide is in Allegheny County, which is reporting an increase of 102 cases.
In the Valley, there have been 1,923 cases since March, including 976 in Northumberland County, 472 in Union County, 305 in Snyder and 170 in Montour.
There have been 69 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the four counties, including 54 in Northumberland (46 at long-term care facilities), six in Union, five in Montour and four in Snyder (2 in long-term care facilities).
Of the Valley's total cases, 467 have been tied back to 16 long-term care facilities, including 11 new cases in Northumberland County and five more in Snyder.
In Northumberland County, there have been 380 cases at eight long-term care facilities — 301 residents and 79 staffers — and 63 in Snyder County — 55 residents and eight staffers. There have also been 16 resident and eight staff cases at six facilities in Union County and one staff case at a Montour County location.
There are 98 active COVID-19 cases at the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township, according to a letter posted to the center's website on Friday night. According to the report, there are 79 active resident cases and 19 active staff cases.
There are 40 active cases at the federal prisons in Union County. According to the Bureau of Prisons' COVID dashboard, there are 30 cases in Allenwood — 23 inmates and seven staffers — and 10 at USP-Lewisburg, all staff members.
In Snyder County, there are five active cases at the Selinsgrove Center according to the state's Department of Human Services' database. There are no cases among the 197 residents of the center and five positive staff cases among 757 employees.
Since the state began tracking data in March, there have been 155,232 cases and 8,103 deaths. State health officials estimate 82 percent of Pennsylvanians that have contracted the virus The DOH announced 22 new deaths statewide on Saturday.
There are nine more Pennsylvania residents hospitalized with the virus — 444 in Saturday's report compared to 435 in Friday's data. There was also an increase in the number of patients on ventilators: There are now 60 ventilators in use statewide to treat COVID-19 patients, up two from Friday.
In the Valley, 27 people are hospitalized — an increase of five from Wednesday. There are 13 people hospitalized, one on a ventilator, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Six people are hospitalized at Geisinger Shamokin and eight are being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, according to the state data. No patients are on ventilators at Shamokin or Evangelical.