The state Department of Health announced 1,160 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday — including 41 new cases in the Valley — the largest increase in Pennsylvania since July 24. It was the first time since July 28 there were more than 1,000 new cases statewide.
Most of the cases came from three counties: Philadelphia (257), York (128) and Allegheny (105) — which accounted for 490 of Thursday's new cases.
Locally, there were four new deaths, including three in Northumberland and one in Snyder County. Northumberland County's deaths have inched closer to matching the state's data released on long-term care facilities. Of the Valley's new cases Thursday, 29 of them were in Northumberland County, seven were in Union, three in Snyder and two in Montour. There have now been 1,438 local COVID cases: 732 in Northumberland, 397 in Union, 170 in Snyder and 139 in Montour. Of the Valley's cases, 261 are tied to long-term care facilities in the region.
There were 20 new deaths announced statewide on Thursday, pushing the total of 7,732. There have been 51 deaths in the Valley, including 38 in Northumberland County — 37 in at long-term care facilities — six in Union, five in Montour and three in Snyder. The death in Snyder County was the first in that county since June 24.
Across Pennsylvania, 166,499 tests have been conducted over the past week with 5,075 positive cases, a three percent positivity rate. The state reports 1,565,433 patients have tested negative to date.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state decreased on Thursday. According to state health officials, 530 patients across the state are in hospitals, down 20 from Tuesday's total and below the peak of more than 2,000 in April. The number of patients on ventilators is 70. There are 23 patients in Valley hospitals. There are 12 patients at Geisinger Medical Center, six at Evangelical Community Hospital and five at Geisinger-Shamokin.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. There are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to August 31:
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 26 percent of cases in August;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases in August;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to 20 percent of cases in August;
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 13 percent of cases in August;
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases in August; and
- NW– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases in August.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,198 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,553 cases among employees, for a total of 25,751 at 938 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 5,218 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there are 245 cases — 184 residents and 62 staffers — in six facilities. One staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and three staffers at one Snyder County facility and three residents and four staffers at four Union County facilities have tested positive. There was one new positive case of a resident in Snyder County on Thursday.
All 85 inmates involved in an outbreak at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg have recovered, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Eight staff workers are still positive with the virus and one has recovered. USP Allenwood facilities report eight total cases, including only one inmate, who has recovered, and four active cases among staff members.