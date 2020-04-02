Rachel Levine

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Wednesday counties with local departments “have complete control” about what information they release.

State health officials confirmed six new COVID-19 cases in the Valley today among 1,211 new cases across Pennsylvania. There were also 16 new deaths in Pennsylvania.

The Department of Health announced 1,211 new coronavirus cases in the state, increasing the statewide total to 7,016. All confirmed cases are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. 

There are 47,698 patients who have tested negative to date. 

Cases have now been confirmed in 62 of the state's 67 counties. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. Ninety people have died in the state.

Date Total cases New cases Deaths Negative tests
March 16 76 13 0 670
March 17 96 20 0 n/a
March 18 133 36 1 1187
March 19 185 53 1 1608
March 20 268 83 1 2574
March 21 371 103 2 3766
March 22 479 108 2 4964
March 23 644 165 6 6595
March 24 851 207 7 8643
March 25 1,127 276 11 11193
March 26 1,687 560 16 16441
March 27 2,218 531 22 21016
March 28 2,751 533 34 25254
March 29 3,394 649 38 30,061
March 30 4,087 693 49 33,777
March 31 4,843 756 63 37,645
April 1 5,805 962 74 42,427
April 2 7,016 1,211 90 47,698

According to data released this afternoon, Montour County now has 15 cases, Northumberland has 8, Snyder has three and two in Union County. The only death locally has been a resident from Snyder County.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.” 

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows: 

  • Nearly 1% are aged 0-4; 

  • Nearly 1% are aged 5-12; 

  • 1% are aged 13-18; 

  • Nearly 9% are aged 19-24;  

  • Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;  

  • Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and 

  • 19% are aged 65 or older. 

On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a statewide state-in-place order

