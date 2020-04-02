State health officials confirmed six new COVID-19 cases in the Valley today among 1,211 new cases across Pennsylvania. There were also 16 new deaths in Pennsylvania.
The Department of Health announced 1,211 new coronavirus cases in the state, increasing the statewide total to 7,016. All confirmed cases are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
There are 47,698 patients who have tested negative to date.
Cases have now been confirmed in 62 of the state's 67 counties. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. Ninety people have died in the state.
Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases
|Date
|Total cases
|New cases
|Deaths
|Negative tests
|March 16
|76
|13
|0
|670
|March 17
|96
|20
|0
|n/a
|March 18
|133
|36
|1
|1187
|March 19
|185
|53
|1
|1608
|March 20
|268
|83
|1
|2574
|March 21
|371
|103
|2
|3766
|March 22
|479
|108
|2
|4964
|March 23
|644
|165
|6
|6595
|March 24
|851
|207
|7
|8643
|March 25
|1,127
|276
|11
|11193
|March 26
|1,687
|560
|16
|16441
|March 27
|2,218
|531
|22
|21016
|March 28
|2,751
|533
|34
|25254
|March 29
|3,394
|649
|38
|30,061
|March 30
|4,087
|693
|49
|33,777
|March 31
|4,843
|756
|63
|37,645
|April 1
|5,805
|962
|74
|42,427
|April 2
|7,016
|1,211
|90
|47,698
According to data released this afternoon, Montour County now has 15 cases, Northumberland has 8, Snyder has three and two in Union County. The only death locally has been a resident from Snyder County.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
1% are aged 13-18;
Nearly 9% are aged 19-24;
Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;
Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
19% are aged 65 or older.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a statewide state-in-place order.