Pennsylvania Health officials registered the largest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since late May on Thursday, with 1,731 new cases added to the state's total. It was the sixth time in seven days with more than 1,000 new cases.
In addition to the new cases, the number of patients hospitalized with symptoms of COVID increased by more than 40 for the second time this week. More than 600 COVID patients are in hospitals across the state. There were seven deaths linked to the coronavirus, the lowest total in three days.
Thursday's increase was the largest since May 21 when the Department of Health announced 1,823 cases. There were more than 200 cases in both Philadelphia (242) and Allegheny (220) counties, while Montgomery County reported 121 new cases. Only two counties — Cameron and Forest — had no new cases on Thursday.
In the Valley, there were 15 new cases including seven in Northumberland County, six in Snyder and one each in Montour and Union counties. There were no new deaths locally according to state data.
DOH officials reported 11.7 million doses of COVID vaccine had been administered in Pennsylvania and 5.7 million people are fully vaccinated, including 79,800 in the Valley.
Hospitalizations
There were 624 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, an increase of 41 from Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 141 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 15. There were 85 patients on ventilators, up 24 from Wednesday's report.
In the Valley, nine patients were hospitalized in Valley medical facilities — up two from Wednesday. Three patients are in ICUs, all at Geisinger in Danville.
There were six patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, including three in ICU and one on a ventilator. Two patients are being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital and one patient was being treated in an ICU at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Prisons
There was one new active staff case at SCI-Coal Township in the Department of Corrections' latest update while the federal bureau of prisons removed the one active staff case from USP-Allenwood's data. As of Thursday, there are two active cases at SCI-Coal Township, one staffer and inmate, and still one staff case at USP-Lewisburg.
There are also no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or juvenile detention centers in Montour County.
There are 54 active inmate cases at state prisons — down one — including the one at SCI-Coal. Of that total, 23 are at SCI-Phoenixville. There are 38 staff cases at state prisons, up two.