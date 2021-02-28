Pennsylvania's health official registered 1,945 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as the seven-day average of new cases and hospitalizations dropped to levels not seen in nearly four months.
The 1,945 new cases — including 35 cumulative cases in the Valley — mark the first time in five days with fewer than 2,000 new cases across Pennsylvania. The state's 7-day rolling average is now 2,534 new cases, the lowest total since it was 2,516 on Nov. 5.
Across the Valley, there were 33 new cases in Northumberland County, 13 in Snyder County and nine in Montour. DOH officials removed 20 cases from Union County's total as it reconciles addresses on positive cases.
The positive test rate statewide fell to 6.3 percent last week, the 11th week in a row it has dropped. State health officials estimate 90 percent of residents who have tested positive since last March have recovered.
There were 45 fewer patients hospitalized across Pennsylvania on Sunday than on Saturday according to DOH officials. There were 1,720 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring’s peak was 2,600 in mid-April. Sunday's total is the lowest since there were 1,735 residents hospitalized on Nov. 8.
Statewide there were 374 residents being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 12 from Saturday, while 209 patients were being treated on ventilators, down nine.
In Valley health care facilities, 43 were being treated for the novel coronavirus, down three from Saturday.
There were 34 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 11 in ICUs and seven on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, four patients were being treated. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were four patients being treated.
Statewide, there were 21 new deaths, including one in Montour and Snyder counties.
As of Sunday morning, the state has administered 2,307,725 vaccines, including 1,621,102 first doses and 686,623 people who have received both.
On-campus
The number of active cases at Bucknell University continues to drop. On Sunday morning, the university's dashboard showed 69 active cases, down 13 from Sunday, including 65 students. The school reported 4 new positive tests on Saturday. According to the school's online dashboard, 90 students are in isolation, a decrease of one from Saturday's report.
Susquehanna University did update its dashboard on Sunday. On Friday, there were 27 active student cases — up six for the third day in a row — and no staff cases. There have been 43 total cases on campus this semester, including 33 students.
Prisons, state facilities
As of Sunday morning, there are 56 active COVID cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg — up two from Friday — including 36 inmates and 20 staffers. At Allenwood, there is one positive inmate case at the low-security unit, two positive inmate cases at the medium-security unit and two positive staff cases at USP-Allenwood.
According to the Bureau of Prisons, 176 inmates and 148 staffers have become fully vaccinated at USP-Lewisburg. At Allenwood, 330 inmates and 367 staffers have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The number of active COVID cases has dropped from 165 to 111 at SCI Coal Township. There are 95 active inmate cases and 16 among staffers at the facility.
There are 23 active cases —15 people receiving services and eight staffers — at the Selinsgrove Center. There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital.