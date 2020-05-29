The state Department of Health announced just one new COVID-19 case in the Valley — in Union County — which was one of 693 confirmed cases across the state on Friday.
With new cases on Friday the state has now had 70,735 confirmed cases. Of that total, the state Department of Health estimates 65 percent of those patients have recovered.
Northumberland County, which has had 36 new cases over the past nine days, did not have a new case for the first time since May 20-21.
State health officials confirmed 91 new deaths The new deaths announced Thursday push the state death toll to 5,464. There were no local deaths in the latest release.
According to the DOH, individuals who have recovered are "determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered."
With the one new case in Union County, there have now been 332 cases in the Valley: 186 in Northumberland County, 57 in Union, 50 in Montour and 39 in Snyder.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Montour and Snyder counties are among 18 that will move into the green phase today. On Tuesday, he announced that Centre County, which was not part of the announcement last Friday, would also go green this week.
Statewide, there are now 1,550 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including 298 on ventilators, a drop of 16 from Thursday. There is one patient in Montour County on ventilator.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,335 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,566 cases among employees, for a total of 17,900 at 603 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of the state's deaths, 3,517 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,280 of the state's total cases are in health care workers.