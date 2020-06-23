There was just one new COVID-19 case in the Valley on Tuesday — in Northumberland County — in the latest data release from the state Department of Health.
State health officials announced 510 additional cases across Pennsylvania, increasing the state total to 82,696 since tracking began in March. Tuesday marked the 17th day in a row with fewer than 550 new cases statewide.
The state estimates that 78 percent of patients who have tested positive — approximately 64,500 residents — have already recovered.
There were another 38 deaths statewide related to the novel coronavirus, pushing the total to 6,464. There were no new deaths announced locally. Of the state's total deaths, 4,410 have been residents of long-term care facilities.
In Tuesday's data release, the state confirmed 44 cases in long-term care facilities in Northumberland County — 39 residents and five workers — and one fatality. There were no new cases on Tuesday. The state has not updated its facility case database since June 10.
In nursing and personal care homes statewide there are 17,294 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,082 cases among employees, for a total of 20,376 at 669 distinct facilities in 49 counties.
Approximately 6,260 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.
To date, there have been 498 cases in the Valley: 280 in Northumberland County, 89 in Union, 68 in Montour and 61 in Snyder.
Statewide, there are 743 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, down a dozen from Monday, including 146 on ventilators.