State health officials announced a second COVID-19 related death in Montour County while the Valley's other three counties each had new cases of the novel coronavirus. The news comes on a day when the Department of Health announced 634 new cases on Saturday, the smallest increase in three days.
Statewide, there have now been 89,365 total cases. DOH officials estimate 78 percent of those tested positive have already recovered. Nearly a quarter of the state's new cases — 150 — announced Saturday were confirmed in Allegheny County. Health officials in the county ordered bars, restaurants and casinos to shut down and the cancellation of any gathering of 25 or more people for one week, according to state officials.
The death in Montour County was just one of 3 announced on Saturday by state health officials. There have now been 6,475 statewide, most in long-term care facilities.
State data also show there are fewer than 600 (598) Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms and 99 are on ventilators.
There were also five new cases confirmed in the Valley, three in Northumberland County and one each in Union and Snyder counties, bringing the number of cases in the Valley to 561, including 323 in Northumberland County, 95 in Union, 75 in Montour and 68 in Snyder.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,908 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,339 cases among employees, for a total of 21,247 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 4,592 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities,
Approximately 6,780 of total cases are in health care workers.