Pennsylvania announced fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row Tuesday and state health officials reported just one new Valley case in Northumberland County.
Statewide, there have now be 57,991 cases since the state started tracking data in mid-March after 837 new cases were announced. There have been 249 cases in the four Valley counties: 126 in Northumberland, 49 in Montour, 41 in Union and 33 in Snyder.
There have been no new cases in Snyder County since April 26. Montour County has not had a new case since May 3.
There were another 75 COVID-19 deaths, pushing the statewide total to 3,806. Most of the deaths — 2,611 — have been linked to the 540 nursing or personal care facilities that have confirmed cases.
The statewide database still shows two patients in Valley care homes — one in Northumberland and one in Union — have tested positive. The state is not releasing the names of the locations, only the county where the home is located.
According to state data, 2,187 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. That total is up 31 from Monday's data release. There are 473 residents on ventilators for the second day in a row. Ten Valley residents are on ventilators today, 9 in Montour and 1 in Union.
The Department of Health announced 237,989 negative tests have been conducted statewide. The 6,285 negative tests is the third latest jump since state tracked testing.