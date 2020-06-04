Ten new COVID-19 cases in the Valley — including six in Snyder County and the 200th overall case in Northumberland County — were among the 537 additional cases the state Department of Health announced on Thursday.
State health officials confirmed another 75 deaths related to the novel coronavirus, pushing the statewide total to 5,817. Two-thirds of the state's deaths have been tied to one ofn 613 nursing or personal care homes in Pennsylvania.
Tuesday's data pushed the statewide case total to 73,942.
Of the total of confirmed cases, the state Department of Health estimates 69 percent of those patients have recovered. According to the DOH, individuals who have recovered are "determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered."
Montour County had no new cases confirmed on Thursday. Snyder County had six — its largest one-day increase since the state began tracking data. Northumberland and Union counties both had two new cases.
There have now been 370 cases in the Valley since the state began tracking data in early March: 201 in Northumberland County, 65 in Union, 53 in Montour and 51 in Snyder. There were no deaths locally.
Snyder and Montour counties are already in Gov. Tom Wolf's green phase of reopening, while Northumberland and Union counties are scheduled to remain in yellow through at least June 12.
Statewide, there are now 1,174 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including 257 on ventilators. There are four patients in Montour County on ventilators.
In nursing and personal care homes across the state, there are 15,848 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,740 cases among employees, for a total of 18,588 at 613 distinct facilities. Out of the state's total deaths, 3,895 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,601 of our total cases are in health care workers.
There are 416,942 patients who have tested negative to date.