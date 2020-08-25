State Department of Health officials confirmed added seven new COVID-19 deaths to the Valley's total on Tuesday — including six in Northumberland County as it continues to reconcile data across a series of databases — along with 10 new cases in the four Valley counties.
Statewide, there were 561 new cases on Tuesday, pushing the total to 130,035 cases since early March. State health officials estimate 81 percent of patients have already recovered.
On Tuesday, the state also updated its long-term care facility database listing cases and deaths by facility. According to the most recent data, there have been 150 cases out of the Milton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, including 95 among patients and 55 staffers. Twenty-one residents of the facility have died, up two from Friday's latest release from the facility's attorneys.
The state added six cases to Northumberland's death toll, pushing it to 30. Twenty-eight of those deaths are related to long-term care facilities. The state's overall database for deaths has trailed its long-term care facility database since last week. Health officials also confirmed a fourth death in Montour County, the first since Aug. 3.
There were 10 new COVID-19 cases in the four Valley counties on Tuesday, matching Monday's increase. Three of four Valley counties had new COVID-19 cases. The 10 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley included seven in Northumberland County, and two in Snyder and one in Montour. The state removed two cases from Union County's total. The Valley has had 1,265 cases of the novel coronavirus since March, including 638 cases in Northumberland County, 359 in Union, 144 in Snyder and 124 in Montour.
Statewide, there were 26 deaths, while the number of hospitalizations increased across Pennsylvania. There have been 7,759 deaths statewide, 5,131 linked to long-term care facilities.
Of the Valley’s cases, 247 have been linked to long-term care facilities and 107 to federal prison facilities in Union County. According to the federal Bureau of Prisons, there are no new cases at federal facilities in Allenwood or Lewisburg. There are still 45 active cases at Allenwood and Lewisburg while 57 inmates or staffers who tested positive have already recovered.
In nursing and personal care homes statewide, there are 20,798 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,411 cases among employees.
The nursing home database shows 28 deaths in Northumberland County facilities. In Northumberland County facilities, there are 234 cases — 176 residents and 58 staffers — in five facilities. One staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and two staffers at one Snyder County facility and three residents and three staffers at four Union County facilities have tested positive.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized increased for the second day in a row. According to state health officials, 25 more patients were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, with 543 across the state in hospitals, well below the peak of more 2,000 in April. The number of patients on ventilators increased to 82, an increase of 11 from Monday's data release. There are 21 patients in Valley hospitals, including one on a ventilator in Geisinger. There are eight patients at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger and five at Geisinger-Shamokin.