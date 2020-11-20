Pennsylvania health officials confirmed 108 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, the third consecutive day with at least 100 deaths across the state as another 6,788 cases were announced statewide.
Also on Friday, the state surpassed 3,000 patients hospitalized for the first time according to the Department of Health.
Among Friday's cases were 103 new cases in Union County — the largest one-day increase in any Valley County since the state began tracking data in early March. There were 168 new cases in the Valley, including 37 more in Northumberland County, 23 in Snyder and five in Montour.
Statewide, there have been 295,766 cases of the novel coronavirus since March. The DOH estimates 66 percent of those patients have already recovered. Over the past week, from Nov. 13-19, there were 393,101 tests conducted statewide with 40,122 positive cases. Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 6-12 stood at 9.6%.
The 6,788 cases are the second-highest one-day total since Pennsylvania started tracking data, trailing only Thursday's total of 7,126. Pennsylvania has had at least 5,000 cases in eight of the past nine days.
The state's COVID-19 dashboard also shows a record 3,162 Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus, an increase of 210 over Thursday's data release. On Sept. 20, there were 400 Pennsylvanians hospitalized. There are also 351 residents being treated on ventilators across the state — a one-day increase of 33 — and 661 patients in intensive care units, up two from Thursday.
There are at least 74 patients being treated in three local hospitals. As of noon Friday, the data from Union County had not been updated. There are now 69 at Geisinger in Danville and 15 at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville has 26 residents in the ICU and is treating 13 on ventilators, up four from Thursday. Geisinger-Shamokin has four patients in the ICU.
There were also 108 new deaths across the state, including the 15th in Union County and 168th in the Valley.
Locally, there were 168 new cases, pushing the total across the Valley to 4,523. Since March, there have been 2,118 cases in Northumberland County, 1,187 in Union, 819 in Snyder and 399 in Montour. There have been 168 deaths across the Valley, including 120 in Northumberland, 19 in Snyder, 15 in Union and 14. Of that total, 133 are tied to long-term care facilities in the region.
Since Nov. 1, there have been 88,286 cases in Pennsylvania. There were 18 counties with at least 100 new cases on Thursday, including 849 in Philadelphia County.
Congregate facilities
Since March, there have been 830 cases at Valley nursing homes, including 574 in Northumberland County (436 residents, 138 staffers), 104 in Montour (83 residents, 21 staffers), 102 in Snyder (85 residents, 17 staffers) and 50 in Union (40 residents, 10 staffers). There were six new patients cases in Friday's data, including four in Northumberland County and one each in Montour and Union.
The number of active cases at Bucknell and Susquehanna universities has slowed. Susquehanna remains at 27 active cases — including 23 students and four staffers — while Bucknell has 13 active cases as of Wednesday morning and 19 students in isolation. Both universities are scheduled to send students home to finish the fall semester remotely at the end of this week.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Valley prisons continues to rise.
As of Thursday morning, there are 106 active cases at federal prisons in Union County and the state prison in Coal Township.
There are now 83 active COVID-19 cases in federal prison facilities in Union County, according to the federal of Bureau of Prisons' COVID dashboard, an increase of two.
There are 45 active cases at USP-Allenwood, including 40 inmates and five staffers, and 33 at FCI-Allenwood, including 31 inmates. There is also one active staff case at Allenwood's low-security facility. There are still four staff cases at neighboring USP-Lewisburg, up two from Thursday.
There were 10 combined active cases across the facilities as of Tuesday morning.
The number of active cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township continues to increase. There are now 28 active cases in the state facility, including 20 inmates — an increase of three since Thursday — and eight staffers. Statewide, there are 1,275 active cases across the 24 state prisons, including 824 inmates.