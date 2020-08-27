State health officials announced 11 new COVID-19 cases in Northumberland County on Thursday, the only ones in the Valley, as the Department of Health announced 620 cases statewide.
There were no new cases in Montour, Snyder or Union counties. Union County, which has had a recent spike attributed to congregate facilities, has remained at 359 cases since Sunday and should drop below the state's threshold of "substantial" cases of 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period when the weekly data is released Friday. Union County has had only 12 cases since Aug. 21.
There have been 131,156 cases statewide since March and state health officials estimate 81 percent have recovered. Locally, there have now been 1,285 cases: 652 in Northumberland County, 359 in Union, 148 in Snyder and 126 in Montour.
State health officials announced 11 new deaths across Pennsylvania, pushing the state total to 7,635 people who have died from complications due to the novel coronavirus. Of that total, 5,157 have been tied to long-term care facilities. Of the Valley's 41 total deaths, 30 of them have been linked to nursing homes in Northumberland County, including 23 at Milton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. There were no new deaths locally in the latest data.
University cases
Bloomsburg University provides a coronavirus update three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Wednesday, the school released the new cases and further broke down the types of students affected. There are infections among 14 on-campus students, 67 off-campus students and there are eight students isolating at home. One staff member has also tested positive.
On Wednesday, Bucknell University reported one new student case, bringing the total to six, with one staff member also reportedly infected. Susquehanna University is reporting no cases as of Aug. 21, the last day the school updated its online early-warning dashboard. SU will update its data on Friday afternoon.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state dropped slightly. According to state health officials, 542 patients across the state are in hospitals, up five from Wednesday and well below the peak of more 2,000 in April. The number of patients on ventilators increased to 82. There are 22 patients in Valley hospitals, including one on a ventilator in Geisinger. There are nine patients at Geisinger Medical Center, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital and five at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Between Aug. 19 and Aug. 25, the state administered 151,008 tests with 4,387 positive cases, a positivity rate of 2.9 percent.
Long-term care cases
Of the Valley’s cases, 254 have been linked to long-term care facilities and 102 to federal prison facilities in Union County.
In Northumberland County facilities, there are 241 cases — 181 residents and 60 staffers — in five facilities. That is an increase of three cases from Wednesday, two residents and one staffer. Of Northumberland County's total, 150 — 95 residents and 55 staffers — are from the Milton nursing center. One staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and two staffers at one Snyder County facility and three residents and three staffers at four Union County facilities have tested positive. No deaths have been reported in Montour, Snyder or Union facilities.
In Pennsylvania nursing and personal care homes statewide, there are 20,870 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,440 cases among employees.
According to the federal Bureau of Prisons, there are no new cases at federal facilities in Allenwood or Lewisburg. There are still 36 active cases at the federal facilities. The number of active inmate cases at USP Lewisburg dropped from 26 to 24. There are still eight active cases among staffers at USP Lewisburg and 4 at the Allenwood facilities.