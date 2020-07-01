The state Department of Health announced 11 additional COVID-19 cases in the Valley and two new deaths as the number of new statewide cases reached its largest single-day increase in nearly three weeks Wednesday.
Health officials said one resident of Montour and Northumberland counties have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus. It was the sixth death in Northumberland County and first in Montour. Two residents of both Snyder and Union counties have also died.
There were 10 new cases in Northumberland County on Wednesday and one in Montour County, according to health officials. The state also removed one case from Union County, the sixth time the state has changed that county's totals day-over-day.
Statewide, the DOH announced 636 news cases on Wednesday — the largest total since June 12 — and there have now been 87,242 cases of COVID-19 since March. The state estimates 78 percent of those testing positive have already recovered.
There were also another 38 deaths related to the novel coronavirus. Of the state's 6,687 total of deaths, 4,583 have been tied to long-term care facilities, including one locally.
There were 632 patients hospitalized statewide, a decrease of eight since Tuesday while 103 patients are being treated with ventilators.
There have now been 545 local cases since the state began tracking data in March: 314 in Northumberland County, 91 in Union, 74 in Montour and 66 in Snyder.
There also have been 47 confirmed cases among residents and 8 among workers at two long-term care facilities in Northumberland County. Two workers also previously tested positive at separate Union County facilities. The state also announced one resident of a Snyder County facility has tested positive.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,805 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,291 cases among employees, for a total of 21,096 at 699 distinct facilities in 52 counties.
Approximately 6,636 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.