The Bureau of Prisons is reporting 11 new active inmate cases of COVID-19 at USP-Lewisburg.
The most recent data from the BOP shows 29 active cases among inmates and five among staffers at USP-Lewisburg. That number is on top of the 52 that have already recovered — 51 inmates and one staffer — at the facility.
At federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg there have now been 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first cases were announced on Aug. 1. There are four active cases at Allenwood, including three among staff members.