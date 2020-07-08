Eleven new COVID-19 cases in the Valley were part of another 849 statewide the state Department of Health announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday's data pushed the state total to 92,148. The 11 new local cases were in Northumberland County (6), Snyder County (3) and Union County (2).
In Allegheny County, the western Pennsylvania county that has seen a recent surge in cases, there were 230 new cases on Wednesday, 2 new deaths and 8 new hospitalizations.
Statewide, there were 25 COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the death toll to 6,812. There were no new deaths in the Valley, but the state did list two more deaths related to long-term care facilities in Northumberland County.
The number of patients hospitalized also increased on Wednesday. Statewide there are now 649 patients in state hospitals with COVID-19, an increase of 11 from Tuesday. There are also 100 patients on ventilators, up 2.
With the new cases in Northumberland and Union counties, the cumulative total locally is 579: 334 in Northumberland County, 98 in Union, 76 in Montour and 71 in Snyder.
Across the Valley, COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at 7 long-term care facilities, three each in Northumberland and Union counties and one in Snyder County. There have been 54 residents and eight workers testing positive in Northumberland County facilities; 3 residents at a Snyder County facility and 1 resident and two employees in Union County.