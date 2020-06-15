All four Valley counties have at least one new case of COVID-19 according to state Department of Health data released today, part of 323 additional cases of the novel coronavirus across Pennsylvania.
According to state health officials, there are five new cases in Union County, 4 in Northumberland and one each in Montour and Snyder counties.
Pennsylvania’s total COVID-19 cases increased to 79,121.
Seven Valley residents’ deaths have been linked to the virus. Four in Northumberland County, two in Union County and one in Snyder. There were no new local deaths announced Monday.
There were 28 new coronavirus-related deaths reported statewide, pushing the Pennsylvania total to 6,243
The Valley now has 441 reported cases of the virus, 228 in Northumberland County, 88 in Union, 65 in Montour and 60 in Snyder.
Health officials estimate 74% of Pennsylvania COVID-19 patients have recovered.
In Pennsylvania nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,612 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,936 cases among employees, for a total of 19,548 at 642 distinct facilities in 47 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,268 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
There are 859 Pennsylvanians being treated in commonwealth hospitals for COVID-19, including 173 on ventilators.
Approximately 5,996 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.