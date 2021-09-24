The state Department of Health reported more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases among school-aged children this week, the second week in a row with more than 7,000 new cases.
State Health officials released the most recent data late Thursday. It showed 7,924 new cases statewide in children aged 5-18, up 709 from last week's total of 7,215. That total included nine in Montour County, 58 in Northumberland County, 24 in Snyder and 26 in Union County. Montour County had more cases this week than the preceding week, while Union County's total was the same. Northumberland and Snyder counties both saw fewer cases.
There were also 10 new cases among children aged 0 to 4 in Northumberland County. The other three Valley counties all reported positive cases among the same age demographic, but if the total is less than five, the state does not release the exact number. It was the second week in a row all four counties reported cases among children aged 0-4.
Last week, there were 139 cases among school-age children in the region. Montour County’s total is its lowest since the state started reporting the data in mid-August as students returned to school. Since State officials began tracking data in August, there have been 30 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 268 in Northumberland, 71 in Snyder and 100 in Union.
Since mid-August, there have been 27,782 cases among children age 5-18 and 4,851 among those 0-4.