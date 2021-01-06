There are 120 new active inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township, according the Department of Corrections' statewide database.
Wednesday morning's data show 120 inmate cases and a dozen staff cases. On Tuesday, the DOC reported 11 staff cases and no inmate cases.
The 120 inmate cases is the fourth most out of 24 state prisons. There are 962 active cases at SCI-Dallas, 426 cases at SCI-Waymart and 202 at SCI-Smithfield.
As of Monday, there were 2,284 inmates at SCI-Coal Township.
There are 2,356 active cases in the the DOC's 24 state prisons, an increase of 151 cases from its most recent update.