The State Department of Health added 21,226 COVID-19 cases to the overall total on Saturday, including 5,246 new cases.
The Valley's total increased by 547 on Saturday with 128 new cases. In Saturday's county-wide report, there were 7 new cases in Montour, 68 in Northumberland, 19 in Snyder and 34 in Union. It marked the third time in four days with at least 125 cases in the Valley.
Under the new national definition, an individual who tests positive more than once at least 90 days apart would be counted more than once. Before the national definition update, Pennsylvania and Philadelphia were reporting positive individuals only once. Reinfection cases for the remaining 66-counties will be revised on Monday, DOH officials said last week.
There were two deaths registered locally on Saturday, one each in Northumberland and Snyder counties. There were 80 deaths registered statewide.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties reported high levels of community transmission of COVID on Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
Nationwide, 69.09 percent of counties had high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.45 percent of counties nationwide were reporting low transmission.
In Pennsylvania, 72.8 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
There have been more than 14.5 million doses administered statewide, including more than 1.1 million booster shots and 11,000 shots to children ages 5-11.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 2,649 patients hospitalized statewide for COVID, up 40 from Friday.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 609 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up a dozen, and 326 were being treated on ventilators, down nine.
According to data provided by the state, there were 106 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Valley medical facilities on Saturday, level with Friday's report. There were 25 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 13 on ventilators, and Evangelical was treating three.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 67 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 28 patients at Evangelical and 11 at Geisinger-Shamokin, all numbers were level from Friday.
Nineteen of Evangelical’s 28 COVID patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital reported Friday, including five of seven in the ICU and two of three on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at state and federal prisons in the Valley remained level on Saturday for the fourth day in a row.
Three inmates and one staff member have tested positive at the low-security federal prison in Allenwood. There was also an active inmate case at the medium-security location. There were no active cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood or USP Lewisburg.
There were seven active COVID-19 cases among staff at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township. There were 127 staff cases statewide and 70 active inmate cases statewide.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) reported no increase in cases at the Selinsgrove Center. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services and five staff cases, down six. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were less than five staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no resident cases. There were less than five staff cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no youth cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.