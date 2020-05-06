The state Department of Health reports five new confirmed or presumptive positive case of coronavirus within the past 24 hours in the local four-county region.
Four of the new cases were recorded in Northumberland County, and there was one additional case in Union County, bringing the number of new cases within the past 14 days to 48 in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
Here is a detailed listing of new cases within the Central Susquehanna Valley region over the past 14 days, listed with the number of new cases per 100,000 people. State officials set 50 or fewer cases per 100,000 population over the past 14 days as one of the benchmarks or indicators for continuing to reopen the economy.
COVID 14-day Region
|County
|New Cases*
|Population
|New Cases/100K**
|Clinton
|21
|38,684
|54.28
|Columbia
|63
|65,456
|96.24
|Lycoming
|47
|113,664
|41.34
|Montour
|3
|18,240
|16.44
|Northumberland
|34
|91,083
|37.32
|Snyder
|2
|40,540
|4.93
|Union
|9
|44,785
|20.09
|* Past 14 days
|**Population
Across Pennsylvania there have been 888 new confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the past day. Pennsylvania hit a peak of 1,989 new cases within 24 hours on April 9.
There have been 3,106 deaths in Pennsylvania since early March, when the outbreak began. There were no new deaths reported today in the four-county region.
A total of 2,553 people are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in a hospital, down from 2,580 patients yesterday, with 541 of those patients using ventilators.
Click here to see more hospital data
A total of 11,382 of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 cases since March 6 - 21.95 percent - involved those who live or work in nursing or personal care homes, resulting in 2,108 deaths since March 6, that's 67.86 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania.