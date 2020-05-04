The state Department of Health reports one new confirmed or presumptive positive case of coronavirus within the past 24 hours in the local four-county region.
The single case was logged in Northumberland County, bringing the number of new cases within the past 14 days to 44 in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
Here is a detailed listing of new cases within the Central Susquehanna Valley region over the past 14 days, listed with the number of new cases per 100,000 people. State officials set 50 or fewer cases per 100,000 population over the past 14 days as one of the benchmarks or indicators for continuing to reopen the economy.
COVID 14-day Region
|County
|New Cases*
|Population
|New Cases/100K**
|Clinton
|22
|38,684
|56.87
|Columbia
|88
|65,456
|134.44
|Lycoming
|38
|113,664
|40.47
|Montour
|2
|18,240
|10.96
|Northumberland
|27
|91,083
|29.64
|Snyder
|5
|40,540
|12.33
|Union
|10
|44,785
|22.32
|* Past 14 days
|**Total population
Across Pennsylvania there have been 825 new confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the past day. Pennsylvania hit a peak of 1,989 new cases within 24 hours on April 9.
There have been 2,458 deaths in Pennsylvania since early March, when the outbreak began. There have been no recent deaths tied to COVID-19 in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties.
A total of 2,691 people are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in a hospital, with 555 of those patients using ventilators.
A total of 10,569 of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 cases - 21 percent - are those who live or work in nursing or personal care homes, resulting in 1,646 deaths - 66.9 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania.
Six residents and two staff members at one unidentified Northumberland County nursing or personal care home, and one staff member at a facility in Union County have tested positive for COVID-19. There are no cases reported in homes located in Montour or Snyder counties and no nursing or personal care deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred within the four-county region.