The state Department of Health reports two new confirmed or presumptive positive case of coronavirus within the past 24 hours in the local four-county region.
Northumberland and Union counties each recorded one additional case today, bringing the number of new cases within the past 14 days to 43 in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
Here is a detailed listing of new cases within the Central Susquehanna Valley region over the past 14 days, listed with the number of new cases per 100,000 people. State officials set 50 or fewer cases per 100,000 population over the past 14 days as one of the benchmarks or indicators for continuing to reopen the economy.
The chart also shows the 14-day rate per 100,000 population on May 8, the day the region moved into the Yellow Phase of the state's reopening plan, and the change in that rate since then.
COVID 14-day Region
|County
|New Cases*
|Population
|New Cases/100K**
|May 8th Rate***
|Change since May 8
|Clinton
|12
|38,684
|31.02
|49.11
|-18.09
|Columbia
|49
|65,456
|74.85
|76.38
|-1.53
|Juniata
|12
|24,704
|48.57
|64.76
|-16.19
|Lycoming
|74
|113,664
|65.10
|49.26
|+15.84
|Montour
|2
|18,240
|10.96
|16.44
|-5.48
|Northumberland
|33
|91,083
|36.23
|34.03
|+2.20
|Snyder
|0
|40,540
|0.00
|2.46
|-2.46
|Union
|8
|44,785
|17.86
|20.09
|-2.23
|* Past 14 days
|**Population
|***Yellow Phase begins
Across Pennsylvania there have been 543 new confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the past day. Pennsylvania hit a peak of 1,989 new cases within 24 hours on April 9.
There have been 3,731 deaths in Pennsylvania since early March, when the outbreak began. Among those who died, 2,552 people - 68.39 percent of all Pennsylvania coronavirus deaths - were residents or workers in nursing or personal care homes.
There were no new deaths reported today in the four-county region.
A total of 2,156 people are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in a hospital with 473 of those patients using ventilators.
