Snyder County has 15 new COVID-19 cases — including 13 at long-term care facilities — in the latest data released from the state Department of Health. The increase is the largest one-day increase in Snyder County since the state began tracking data in March.
On Tuesday, state health officials announced its weekly facility-specific data for long-term care facilities. Over the past week, there have been at least eight cases — including seven residents — at The Manor at Penn Village in Selinsgrove. There were 13 new cases added to the county's overall long-term care facility database on Tuesday. It has taken several days for the state match up their overcall case database with long-term care facility databases.
According to Tuesday's data, there were 1,151 new COVID-19 cases statewide, including 24 in the Valley. Along with the 15 new cases in Snyder County, there were five new cases in Northumberland County and four in Union.
Of the Valley's 1,635 cases, 320 of them are linked to long-term care facilities. In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there 273 cases — 205 residents and 68 staffers — in seven facilities. A staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while 22 residents and six staffers at one Snyder County facility and 12 residents and six staffers at five Union County facilities have tested positive.
The statewide total of cases is now 146,214 with Tuesday's big increases coming from Centre and Philadelphia counties. Centre County reporting an increase of 212 cases and Philadelphia is reporting a two-day increase of 197 cases. Philadelphia County did not release data on Monday. The state estimates 82 percent of patients have already recovered.
Since the state started tracking cases, there have been 811 in Northumberland, 439 in Union, 224 in Snyder and 161 in Montour.
Statewide, state health officials announced another six deaths linked to the novel coronavirus. None were in the Valley, which has seen 58 total deaths, 41 linked to long-term care facilities in Northumberland County. Across Pennsylvania, there have been 7,875 deaths, including 5,300 at nursing homes.
Of the Valley’s 58 deaths, 44 are in Northumberland County, six in Union, five in Montour and three in Snyder.
The number of people currently hospitalized with the coronavirus increased by nine on Tuesday to 483. The number of people on ventilators increased two to 61. In the Valley, there are 20 patients being treated — eight at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Geisinger-Shamokin and five at Evangelical.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,993 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,787 cases among employees, for a total of 26,780 at 956 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
The DOH is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 71 percent of cases so far in September;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 40 percent of cases so far in September;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 33 percent of cases so far in September;
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 30 percent of cases so far in September;
- NW– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 21 percent of cases so far in September; and
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in September.