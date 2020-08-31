Northumberland and Union counties accounted for 15 new COVID-19 cases in Monday's data released from the state Department of Health, which announced 521 new cases statewide.
State health officials also increased the number of deaths at long-term care facilities in Northumberland County to 32, an increase of two, but did not increase the total number of deaths in the county. The state has routinely taken several days to consolidate data from various databases.
There were no new deaths announced statewide for the second day in a row. There have been 7,673 deaths related to the novel coronavirus since March, including 45 in the Valley. There have been 5,189 deaths linked to long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania.
On Monday, the state announced another nine cases in Northumberland County and six in Union. The state removed one case from Montour County as it continues to investigate each case. There have now been 1,354 local COVID cases: 681 in Northumberland, 377 in Union, 164 in Snyder and 132 in Montour.
Of the 45 deaths locally, 34 have been in residents from Northumberland County, five in Montour, four in Union and two in Snyder.
To date, there have now been 134,025 cases in Pennsylvania residents, of which the state estimates 82 percent have already recovered. Of the state's total, 25,532 cases have been linked to long-term care facilities.
On Saturday, the Northumberland County Jail reported six inmates and two staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said the county is considering reducing the prison population, which was 220 on Saturday.
All 85 inmates involved in an outbreak at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg have recovered, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Eight staff workers are still positive with the virus and one has recovered. USP Allenwood facilities report eight total cases, including only one inmate, who has recovered, and four active cases among staff members.
Mount Carmel Area and Bloomsburg school districts were the first schools in the Valley to report positive cases among students. Both districts made the announcement Friday after beginning classes on Monday. Mount Carmel canceled school today after a second positive test among students.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state increased slightly. According to state health officials, 505 patients across the state are in hospitals, up six from Sunday's total and below the peak of more than 2,000 in April. The number of patients on ventilators increased to 78. There are 21 patients in Valley hospitals. There are 10 patients at Geisinger Medical Center, six at Evangelical Community Hospital — including one on a ventilator — and five at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Long-term care facilities
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there are 245 cases — 184 residents and 61 staffers — in six facilities, an increase of 3 cases over the past 24 hours.Of Northumberland County's total, 150 — 95 residents and 55 staffers — are from Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which also accounts for 23 of the county’s 30 deaths in such facilities. One staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and two staffers at one Snyder County facility and three residents and three staffers at four Union County facilities have tested positive. No deaths have been reported in Montour, Snyder or Union facilities.