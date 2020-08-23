The state DOH reported another 619 cases across Pennsylvania — including 16 in the Valley — pushing the statewide total of 129,048 on Sunday. State health officials have said 1,432,972 have tested negative since mid-March and 80 percent of patients testing positive have already recovered.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 86 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 80 cases.
Statewide, there were two new deaths confirmed, pushing the total to 7,578, including 5,126 linked to long-term care facilities.
Three of four Valley counties had new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The 16 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley including eight in Northumberland County, five in Union and three in Snyder. There were no new cases in Montour County. The Valley has had 1,247 cases of the novel coronavirus since March, including 627 cases in Northumberland County, 359 in Union, 140 in Snyder and 123 in Montour.
Of the Valley's cases, 241 have been linked to long-term care facilities and 102 to federal prison facilities in Union County. According to the federal Bureau of Prisons, there are no new cases at federal facilities in Allenwood or Lewisburg. Dashboards for Bloomsburg, Bucknell and Susquehanna universities also show no new cases.
In nursing and personal care homes statewide, there are 20,708 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,387 cases among employees, for a total of 25,095 at 915 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
There were no new Valley cases or deaths tied to long-term care facilities.
The nursing home database shows 28 deaths in Northumberland County facilities, but 24 in the county-wide database. It has taken the state several days to reconcile the different databases as it has tracked the virus. There are no deaths linked to nursing home facilities in Montour, Snyder and Union counties.
In Northumberland County facilities, there are 227 cases — 171 residents and 56 staffers — in five facilities. One staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and two staffers at one Snyder County facility and four residents and three staffers at four Union County facilities have tested positive. Deaths have only been recorded in Northumberland County facilities. In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,665 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,368 cases among employees.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized increased by 14 on Sunday to 501. The number of patients dropped to 75, down nine from Saturday's data. There are 21 patients in Valley hospitals, including one on a ventilator in Geisinger. There are eight patients at Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital and five at Geisinger-Shamokin.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to 17 percent of cases so far in August;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 12 percent of cases so far in August;
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases so far in August.
- NW– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August.