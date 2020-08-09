State health officials confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley, including seven more in Union County and six in Northumberland County.
Over the last 14 days, the Valley has seen 214 new cases, a 151 percent increase over the previous 14 days (85 cases).
The increase has been fueled largely by outbreaks at U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and long-term care facilities in Northumberland County. USP Lewisburg added two more new cases to its total which now stands at 52 -- 51 inmates and one officer, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. There are also four cases at USP Allenwood facilities -- three workers and one inmate.
No new cases were reported at long-term care facilities in the Valley.
Statewide, just one new death related to the novel coronavirus was reported, the lowest total since zero deaths were reported Aug. 3. The state has confirmed 7,314 deaths related to the virus. There were 760 new cases reported in Pennsylvania, pushing the state’s total number of cases to 118,852, according to the state Department of Health (DOH).
According to the state data, there have been 897 cases in the four Valley counties: 466 in Northumberland County, 225 in Union, 104 in Snyder County and 102 in Montour. Snyder County’s total increased by two and Montour’s by one on Sunday.
No new deaths were reported in the Valley on Sunday. Twenty Valley residents have died due to the virus: 13 in Northumberland County, three in Montour and two each in Snyder and Union Counties.
In Pennsylvania, 703 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 69 over the previous day's total. There are 103 people being treated for the disease on ventilators in Pennsylvania, a decrease of three from the previous day.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 92 residents and 18 workers have been infected at six facilities. Three workers and two residents at four Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, four residents and two workers have been infected in one facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties.
Note: State data updates at noon daily, but as of 12:45 p.m. Sunday some of the information had not been updated.