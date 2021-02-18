More than 160 inmates at SCI-Coal Township are positive COVID-19 according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, the largest current outbreak across the state.
In the most recent data released by the DOC, there are 163 active inmate cases at the Northumberland County site, along with 23 active staff cases. Statewide, there are 499 total active inmate cases. As of Wednesday, there were 2,164 inmates housed at the prison.
The sharp increase at the prison accounts for a portion of the 111 cases in Northumberland County over the last two days. After the state Department of Health registered 93 new cases in the county on Wednesday, it reported another 18 in Thursday's data release.
Statewide, health officials announced another 3,345 new cases across Pennsylvania. It marked the fifth day in a row with less than 4,000 new cases. Also, the DOH announced another 94 deaths. There were no new deaths in the Valley.
Across the Valley, there are 28 new cases, including the 18 in Northumberland County. The state also registered 10 new cases in Snyder County and four in Montour County. State health officials dropped Union County's total by four cases overall as it continues to reconcile data.
The positive test rate statewide dropped to 8.0 percent last week, the ninth week in a row it has dropped.
Vaccinations
Across Pennsylvania, 82,689 COVID-19 vaccine doses were issued on Wednesday, including 51,985 first doses. It is the highest one-day total of first-dose shots since the state began administering the vaccine two months ago.
Statewide, 1,365,523 residents have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 467,115 have received both doses.
In the Valley, 31,476 residents have gotten the first shot, while 10,528 have received both doses.
On campus
Bucknell is reporting 173 active cases — up 21 from Wednesday. The university reported 23 new positive tests on Wednesday. According to Bucknell's dashboard, 169 of the active cases are among students and 202 students remain in isolation, up 23 from Wednesday.
Susquehanna University is reporting nine active cases on campus, including five students and three staffers. The university has had 15 cases since students returned last month — six students and nine staffers.
Hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized COVID patients dropped by 50 on Thursday. Statewide, as of noon Thursday, 2,124 patients were being treated in Pennsylvania facilities. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring’s peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
Statewide there were 467 residents being treated in intensive care units, up two, while 255 patients were being treated on ventilators, level with Wednesday's report.
In Valley health care facilities, 69 patients were being treated for the novel coronavirus, down two from Wednesday.
There were 48 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 17 in ICUs and one on a ventilator. At Geisinger-Shamokin, eight patients were being treated, including one in the ICU and one on a ventilator. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were 13 patients, including two in the ICU.
Nursing homes
According to state data, there are seven new cases in Valley long-term care facilities since the most recent data release. As of noon Wednesday, there have been 2,016 cases at 35 locations across the Valley. There have also been 303 total deaths.
The state does not indicate how many cases are active at long-term care facilities, just numbers of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 281 resident and 68 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 985 resident cases and 242 staff cases. There have been 206 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 129 resident cases and 33 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 236 resident cases and 43 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 41 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
State facilities
There are 36 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center — down 12 from Wednesday — including 17 people receiving services and 19 staffers. Since the pandemic began, there have been 309 cases at the location, including 89 residents and 220 staffers.
There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital, which has had 68 cases since the pandemic began last March.