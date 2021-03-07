Pennsylvania's Department of Health registered fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third time in eight days on Sunday when state officials announced 1,958 new cases, along with 32 deaths.
It was the 18th day in a row with fewer than 100 deaths statewide. There were no new deaths in the Valley.
Across the region, there was a cumulative increase of 17 new cases. A dozen cases were removed from Montour County's total, the second day in a row the data has dropped in that county as the state reconciles addresses of positive cases and tests from Geisinger. There were 15 new cases in Northumberland County, nine in Snyder and five in Union.
State health officials announced that 30,153 residents received the second dose of their vaccine on Saturday and 43,464 people received first doses. As of Sunday morning, 2,009,209 residents have received a first dose, while 939,327 people are fully vaccinated.
On campus
On Sunday morning, the Bucknell University COVID-19 dashboard showed 19 active infections, including 18 among students, a decrease of five active cases since Saturday. The school reported 50 students are in isolation, a dozen fewer than Saturday.
Susquehanna University did not update its dashboard. On Friday, the school reported 31 active cases on campus, up one from Thursday, including 30 students. Since the semester began, there have been 71 total cases at SU, including 60 students.
Nursing homes
As of noon Sunday, there have been 2,084 cases at 35 locations across the Valley. There were 17 new cases reported in Valley long-term care facilities in the latest update report. Of the Valley's 546 total deaths linked to COVID-19, 310 have been at nursing homes.
The state does not indicate how many cases are active at long-term care facilities, just the number of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 284 resident and 69 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 1,009 resident cases and 245 staff cases, an increase of nine resident cases. There have been 208 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 134 resident cases — up two — and 34 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 260 resident cases — up six — and 49 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 43 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
Prisons and state centers
There are five active inmate cases, all asymptomatic, at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, according to the Department of Corrections’ COVID tracker, which updates daily. There are also 13 cases among staff members. Both figures are down from Friday’s report, which showed six inmate and 13 staff cases. No inmates or employees have died at the facility due to complications from the virus.
There are 31 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, down five from Friday’s report. Nineteen of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There are two inmate cases and no cases among staff members at the Allenwood low-security site. At USP-Allenwood, there are two active inmate infections and three cases among employees. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease. Active case numbers from the low-security and USP sites remained unchanged from Friday’s report. At Allenwood’s medium security facility, where outbreaks have sickened 603 people over the course of the pandemic, there are no active cases.
At the state-run Selinsgrove Center, there are eight active infections among people receiving services and less than five cases among employees. If cases are less than five, the state does not provide the specific number.
There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital.