SUNBURY — Eighteen residents of Sunbury Sunshine Corners — including 12 that were COVID-19 positive — have been relocated to other facilities after the state Department of Human Services assisted with the emergency removal of the residents on Saturday, state officials said.
Sunbury Sunshine Corners is a licensed personal care home that was serving 21 residents prior to relocation, Erin James, spokesperson for the Department of Human Services said.
According to Sunbury City Administrator Derrick Backer, a resident fell and had to be treated at a Valley hospital. When the patient arrived, they tested positive for COVID-19. That led state officials to the facility, located at 613 Market St., Backer said.
State officials said as of 1 a.m. Sunday 18 residents were successfully relocated to facilities that the Regional Congregate Care Action Team (RCAT) identified and prepared for COVID-19 response and safe cohorting.
"Three residents are currently hospitalized," James said. "They will be relocated as necessary when discharged. Prior to the relocation, Sunbury Sunshine Corners was receiving staffing support through the RCAT due to COVID-19 cases among staff. At this time, there are 12 confirmed cases among residents."
The facility is now temporarily closed, James said.
"All residents will be cohorted and quarantined in line with COVID-19 mitigation guidance," James said. "Residents will remain at alternative care sites at least for the duration of recommended COVID-19 incubation and exposure guidelines. Sunbury Sunshine Corners will not be permitted to return residents to the site until the flooding and code concerns are corrected and the space is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized."
The Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), and health system partners will continue to monitor residents and the situation closely through the RCAT, James said.
"If Sunbury Sunshine Corners administration fails to make a habitable space that meets code and regulatory requirements, DHS will work with residents to ensure they are able to transition to a new facility," James said.
This is a developing story. More details will be released when they become available.