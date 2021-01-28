Pennsylvania registered 6,036 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the first time since Jan. 17 with at least 6,000 new cases as the state administered its highest one-day total of vaccinations.
New cases of the novel coronavirus have increased in each of the past four days statewide. Locally, there were 86 new local cases. The state Department of Health did report that Thursday's data includes backlogged antigen testing data from urgent care centers; 1,214 of the newly identified cases had their specimens collected more than a week ago
Across Pennsylvania, another 198 residents died from complications due to COVID-19, the seventh time in nine days with at least 190 deaths. Since Jan. 1, 5,089 residents have died, nearly a quarter of the state's total deaths. There were two local deaths in the latest data from the Department of Health, one each in Northumberland and Union counties.
In the Valley, there were 39 new cases in Northumberland County, 26 in Union County, 11 in Montour County and 10 in Snyder County. Across Pennsylvania, there were 14 counties with at least 100 new cases.
Hospitalizations decreased across Pennsylvania and in the Valley according to state data.
As of noon Wednesday, there were 3,691 patients being treated in hospitals across the state, down 77 from Wednesday. There are 753 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU) and 435 on ventilators. The number of patients on ventilators is down a dozen from Wednesday.
Locally, there are now 173 patients hospitalized, down three.
There are 129 patients being treated at Geisinger in Montour County, including 30 in the ICU and 16 on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, seven patients are being treated, including two on ventilators. At Evangelical Community Hospital, 37 patients are being treated, including three in the ICU and two on ventilators.
Vaccines
State health officials report 837,817 doses of the vaccine have been administered across Pennsylvania to 678,618 people. There were 47,195 people that received the first dose in the latest data, and nearly 20,000 who received the second.
According to data released from the DOH, 519,419 people have received one dose and 159,199 people have received two doses and are fully covered. Across the Valley, 17,073 residents have received the first dose and 3,779 have received both.
Nursing homes
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 910 residents have been infected and there have been 222 staff cases, up 13 resident cases from Wednesday. There have been 188 deaths linked to nursing homes in Northumberland County, an increase of eight in the most recent data.
In Montour, 265 residents and 61 staff members have tested positive, an increase of four positive staff cases. There have been 29 deaths at six affected facilities, an increase in nine deaths.
Snyder County's numbers increased slightly with 116 resident and 31 staff cases. Twenty virus-related deaths have been reported.
At seven Union County facilities, there have been 226 resident cases, 38 staff member cases and 33 deaths, up six deaths in the latest totals.
Prisons, state facilities
There are 40 active COVID-19 cases at the Selinsgrove Center, including 20 residents at 20 staffers. At the Danville State Hospital, they are down to five active cases, all staffers.
The number of active cases stayed level at SCI-Coal Township. There are 27 active staff cases at the facility. There are no inmate cases. Statewide, there are 2,002 active cases across the two dozen state prisons.
There are now 210 active cases in the four prisons in Union County, up three from Wednesday. According to the Bureau of Prisons, there are 45 active cases at Allenwood's low-security unit — 29 inmates and 16 staffers — and 43 at the medium-security unit — 10 inmates and 33 staffers.
At USP-Allenwood, all 20 active cases are among staffers. At nearby USP-Lewisburg, there are 102 active cases, including 72 inmates and 30 staffers.