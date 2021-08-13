For the third time in four days, Pennsylvania Health officials registered more than 2,000 new cases and the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms neared 1,000.
The Department of Health announced 2,082 new cases on Friday, pushing the rolling seven-day average statewide to 1,734 cases. On July 9, the rolling average was 173.
Of the statewide total, 372 of them were in Philadelphia County, while Allegheny (162), Chester (102), Dauphin (100) and Montgomery (173) counties also had more than 100 cases.
Allegheny County had 238 new cases, while Philadelphia County (194) and Montgomery County (125) also reported more than 100 new cases. There were three counties — Forest, Greene and Sullivan — that did not report a new case in the latest data.
Locally, there were 18 new cases in the Valley, according to the latest data. Northumberland County reported 11 cases for the second day in a row, while Snyder County added three. Montour and Union counties both added two.
There were no deaths in the Valley linked to the coronavirus, the 12th day in a row without a local death.
The state says more than 11.8 million vaccinations have been administered for COVID-19 and 5.7 million are fully vaccinated, including 81,056 in the Valley.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, 996 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, an increase of 59 since Thursday. The number of residents in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID symptoms has increased by more than 300 since Saturday.
Of those hospitalized, 250 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), 24 more than what appeared on Thursday. There were 119 patients on ventilators, up 11.
Out of the 32 patients in Valley medical facilities — up six from Thursday. There are six patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville and one in the ICU at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger’s Danville location is also treating four patients on ventilators.
There were 19 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, an increase of five from Thursday. Seven patients are being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital and six patients are being treated at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,222 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There were no new cases at Valley facilities on Friday.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-seven residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,065 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 141 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 269 resident and 58 staff cases. Forty-three residents have died.
Prisons
There are still three active cases at SCI-Coal Township, one inmate and two staffers, according to the state Department of Corrections report. Statewide, there are 35 total cases — including the two at Coal Township.
There are 66 active inmate cases at state prisons — down two from Thursday — including one at SCI Coal. Of that total, 29 are at SCI Phoenixville.
There is one active staff case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg as of Friday morning.
There are also active staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center and the male juvenile detention center in Danville. Both reports say there are less than five active cases. The state Department of Human Services does not list exact totals fewer than five. There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital or the female juvenile detention center in Montour County.