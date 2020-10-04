There have been 2,251 new COVID-19 cases since Friday in Pennsylvania, including 131 in the Valley, as the state Department of Health released two-days worth of data after a technical glitch did not permit a data release on Saturday.
After not releasing data on Saturday, state health officials said the two-day increases push Pennsylvania's total to 163,535 since March. An estimated 82 percent of patients have already recovered.
There was also a large increase in the Valley, including at long-term care facilities. Twenty-one of the new cases are tied to nursing homes. Of the Valley's 2,251 cases since March, 599 are tied to nursing homes. Of the Valley's 88 deaths, 64 are from nursing homes. There are 8,216 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 17 new deaths reported on Sunday. There are four new deaths in the Valley, all in Northumberland County.
The largest local increase since Saturday is in Union County, where there are 68 new cases according to state health officials. There were also 34 new cases in Northumberland County and 29 in Snyder County. There are two fewer cases in Montour County.
Since March, there have been 2,251 cases in the Valley: 1,132 in Northumberland County, 558 in Union, 395 in Snyder and 198 in Montour.
The state's county-specific database of long-term care facilities shows 461 cases (348 residents, 113 staffers) in Northumberland County, 86 (73 residents, 13 staffers) in Snyder, 26 (17 residents and nine staffers) in Union and 26 (19 residents and 7 staffers) in Montour.
The National Guard remains in place at the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township until Monday. Mountain View's last update to its website — from Friday — showed 92 active cases still at the facility, including 54 residents and 38 staffers. There have had 234 total cases at the facility according to its update.
In Montour County, officials from Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation reported 100 active virus cases according to their update Saturday, including 67 active resident cases and 33 employees.
There are also 58 active cases at the federal prison facilities in Union County. The Bureau of Prisons is reporting all 58 active cases at Allenwood — 51 inmates and seven staffers — an increase of 18 since Friday. There no active cases at nearby USP-Lewisburg.
The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to complications of COVID-19 has risen above 600 for the first time several weeks. According to state data, there are 603 Pennsylvanians in state hospitals — still well below the peak of more than 2,000 in April. There also 60 residents on ventilators, including three in the Valley. Locally, there are 46 residents hospitalized, including 26 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, 14 in Geisinger-Shamokin and six at Evangelical Community Hospital. There are three patients in Valley hospitals — two at Geisinger in Danville, one at Evangelical — being treated on ventilators.