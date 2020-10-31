Pennsylvania had more than 2,000 new COVID cases for the fifth day in a row on Saturday and eighth time in 10 days as the recent surge across the commonwealth continued.
The state Department of Health announced 2,510 cases, the third-highest single-day total since state officials began tracking the novel coronavirus in March. Included in Saturday's total were another 33 new cases in the Valley.
Since March, there have been 208,027 cases in Pennsylvania and 8,812 deaths, including another 28 new deaths on Saturday. There were no new local deaths announced by state health officials.
Hospitalizations continue to increase across the state. There are now 1,259 residents hospitalized, up six from Friday. The number of residents being treated on ventilators is now 120. The number of Valley residents hospitalized dropped to 22 — 16 at Geisinger in Danville, two at Evangelical Community Hospital and four at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville is treating four patients on ventilators, an increase of two since Friday.
Of the 33 new cases in the Valley, there were 14 in Northumberland County, 12 in Union, four in Snyder and three in Montour
Since March, there have been 3,125 total cases in the Valley: 1,585 in Northumberland, 726 in Union, 505 in Snyder and 309 in Montour. Of the Valley's 152 deaths, 116 are tied to long-term care facilities. There have been 112 deaths in Northumberland County (97 tied to nursing homes), 18 in Snyder County (12 tied to nursing homes), 11 in Union County (two tied to nursing homes) and 11 in Montour County (five tied to nursing homes).
There are 47 active cases — 42 among residents — at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Montour County, according to the facility's most recent update. There have been 177 cases at the facility, 115 among residents.
Prisons
There are 25 active cases at three federal prison facilities in Union County, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
As of Saturday morning, there were six inmates and 13 staffers still positive for COVID-19 at the two facilities in Allenwood while four inmates and two staffers are still active at USP-Lewisburg.
There are now 108 active COVID-19 cases at SCI-Coal Township according to the state Department of Corrections, including 102 inmates and six staffers. Statewide there are 467 active cases — 311 inmates and 156 staffers — at two dozen state prisons.
University cases
Bucknell University has 70 students in quarantine as of Saturday morning. The school has had 29 total cases on campus, including 10 active cases.
No new cases were reported at Bloomsburg University on Wednesday, the school's third consecutive update with no new cases. The updates come out three times per week. The school had an outbreak shortly after students returned to class in August. There have been 366 cases on campus, 362 of them among students. None of the cases are active.
Susquehanna University had no new cases over the past week and there are no active cases on campus. There have been 14 cumulative cases and the Scholars House residence has been released from all quarantine protocols.