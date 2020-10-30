There are 2,641 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania on Friday, the second-highest total since the state began tracking the novel coronavirus in March and the fourth day in a row with at least 2,200 cases.
There were 47 new cases in the Valley in the state Department of Health's latest data release, with at least six cases in all four counties. On Friday, the state announced 22 new cases in Northumberland County, 10 in Snyder, nine in Union and six in Montour. There is also a confirmed death in Snyder County, the 18th in that county and the 152nd overall in the region.
There are six new active cases at SCI-Coal Township according to the Department of Corrections.
Hospitalizations continue to increase across the state while there was also a slight increase locally. There are now 1,253 residents hospitalized, up 24 from Thursday. The number of residents being treated on ventilators increased by four to 131. The number of Valley residents hospitalized increased by 6 to 25 — 19 at Geisinger in Danville, two at Evangelical Community Hospital and four at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville is treating two patients on ventilators.
Since March, there have been 3,092 total cases in the Valley: 1,571 in Northumberland, 714 in Union, 501 in Snyder and 306 in Montour. Of the Valley's 152 deaths, 116 are tied to long-term care facilities. There have been 112 deaths in Northumberland County (97 tied to nursing homes), 18 in Snyder County (12 tied to nursing homes), 11 in Union County (two tied to nursing homes) and 11 in Montour County (five tied to nursing homes).
Statewide there were 22 deaths confirmed on Friday, which push the statewide total to 8,784.
Statewide there have now been 205,517 cases. State health officials estimate 77 percent of those who have tested positive have already recovered.
There are 47 active cases — 42 among residents — at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Montour County, according to the facility's most recent update. There have been 177 cases at the facility, 115 among residents. One resident has shown new onset of respiratory symptoms in the last 72 hours, according to Grandview officials.
Prisons
There are 27 active cases at three federal prison facilities in Union County, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
As of Thursday morning, there were eight inmates and 13 staffers still positive for COVID-19 at the two facilities in Allenwood while four inmates and two staffers are still active at USP-Lewisburg. There is one new active case among staffers at USP-Lewisburg in the latest data release.
There are now 107 active COVID-19 cases at SCI-Coal Township according to the state Department of Corrections, including 102 inmates and five staffers. Statewide there are 452 active cases — 293 inmates and 159 staffers — at two dozen state prisons.
University cases
Bucknell University has 72 students in quarantine as of Thursday morning. The school has had 29 total cases on campus, including 11 active cases.
No new cases were reported at Bloomsburg University on Wednesday, the school's third consecutive update with no new cases. The updates come out three times per week. The school had an outbreak shortly after students returned to class in August. There have been 366 cases on campus, 362 of them among students. None of the cases are active.
Susquehanna University has not updated its dashboard since Friday. There are no active cases, 14 cumulative cases and the Scholars House residence remains under testing protocols.