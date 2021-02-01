Pennsylvania health officials registered 2,854 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the first time since Nov. 8 there were fewer than 3,000 new cases across the state.
The number of hospitalizations continued to drop statewide and in the Valley, with 90 fewer patients hospitalized Monday than over the weekend.
Additionally, the Department of Health announced 26 more deaths, including two in the Valley.
Locally, there was an increase of 40 new cases in the Valley. There were 36 new cases in Northumberland County, 15 in Union and 11 in Snyder. Montour County's cumulative total dropped by 22 as the state reconciles testing out of Geisinger. Monday marked the 11th time Montour County's totals have dropped this month.
According to the Department of Health, 1,180,356 vaccine doses were administered statewide as of midnight Saturday. That includes 815,555 people who have received the first dose and 196,470 who have received two.
According to state data, 20,279 Valley residents have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine and 4,942 who have received both.
Hospitalizations
State hospitalizations ticked down again on Monday. There are now 3,280 patients hospitalized across the state, down 90 from Sunday's total. That number includes 147 patients in Valley, down five from Sunday.
The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) dropped by 45 to 650 and the number of patients on ventilators dropped eight to 420.
In Valley health care facilities, 147 patients are being treated for the novel coronavirus. There are 116 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 20 in ICUs and 13 on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, seven patients are being treated, including one in the ICU. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there are 24 patients, down six from Sunday, including three in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
Long-term care facilities
In Northumberland County nursing homes, there have been 934 resident and 226 staff cases. There have been 190 virus-related deaths at 18 affected facilities.
In Montour County, there have been 268 resident infections, 61 staff infections and 32 deaths in six affected facilities.
Two facilities reporting infections in Snyder County did not report any new cases or deaths. There have been 147 cases, including 116 among residents, and 20 deaths at the sites.
In seven Union County facilities, there were 226 resident cases, 38 staff member cases, along with 35 total deaths.
Prisons, state facilities
On Saturday, it showed 58 active cases at SCI-Coal Township, including 36 staffers, the same figures as reported Friday. There are also 14 positive cases among inmates and eight asymptomatic positive cases among inmates.
There are 207 active cases in four federal prisons in Union County according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
There are 108 active cases at three prison facilities in Allenwood, 29 inmate and 16 staff cases at the low-security unit, 10 inmate and 33 staff cases at the medium-security site and 20 staff cases at USP-Allenwood. At USP-Lewisburg, there 99 active cases, including 74 inmates.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there are still 48 active cases, including 26 among people who receive services. To date there have been 274 cases at the center and less than five deaths. The state does not report the specific number if it is less than five.
At the Danville State Hospital there are no client cases and less than five staff member cases.